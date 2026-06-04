From Brave AI:

“Javaid Hussain, Sarfraz Riaz, and Mohammed Farook were jailed at Leeds Crown Court on 20 May 2026 for sexual offenses committed in Kirklees between 2002 and 2005.

“ Javaid Hussain (51) received 13 years for two counts of rape against a girl aged 16.

Sarfraz Riaz (42) received 6 years for one count of rape against the same victim.

Mohammed Farook (55) received 6 years for two counts of sexual assault against a victim under 16.

The investigation was conducted by Kirklees safeguarding detectives, with DCI Rob Stevens praising the victims’ bravery in reporting the abuse decades later.

How many more?

“Current data on the specific number of rape cases pending in Yorkshire is not explicitly provided as a single aggregate figure in the search results. However, available statistics from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and local police forces highlight significant volumes of uncompleted investigations and long processing times:

CPS Pending Investigations: In the most recent reported quarter (Q2 2025-2026), the CPS had 1,223 cases marked as “Pending Response – Further Investigation” nationally for rape-flagged cases. The Yorkshire & Humberside area recorded the highest prosecution volumes (21,609) and conviction volumes (40,482) among all CPS areas, suggesting a large share of this pending work.

West Yorkshire Police Backlogs: A June 2026 inspection revealed severe delays, with 412 rape finalizations or reclassifications waiting for review by the crime registrar, with the oldest cases dating back to December 2024. Additionally, 6,800 missing reports were not formally recorded, and domestic abuse disclosures were routinely closed after minimal contact.

North Yorkshire Charge Rates: Recent data indicates that only 3.1% to 5% of recorded rape and sexual offences resulted in a charge or summons. For example, in the year to March 2024, 21 charges were brought for 672 recorded rape offences. In the following year (Sept 2023–Aug 2024), 107 charges were made for 2,025 reported offences.

The mean time for the CPS to authorize a charge in recent quarters has ranged from 150 to 178 days, with median times around 31–55 days, indicating that many cases remain in the investigative or pre-charge phase for extended periods.

From here:

(100) What the UK should do about the rape gangs infesting 50 British cities

“There may have been as many as 500,000 rapes of 50,000 victims.

Here’s an article from earlier today

(100) Muslim CHILD rape gang sentenced to 188 years in jail – an average of 12 and a half years each

And another from a month earlier:

(100) 20 individuals in a UK rape gang sentenced to 277 years in prison - the rapists could be out, in9 years - THE cost to taxpayers >£12 million

Onwards!

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