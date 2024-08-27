From here: All-Cause Deaths Are Surging Among Covid-Vaxxed, Study Warns - Slay News

“The researchers analyzed data from a previously published study from Rosso et al. involving data from the population of the mostly rural Italian province of Pescara. However, the researchers became concerned with the issue of immortal time bias (ITB) impacting previous studies on Covid vaccines.

They explain that the common issue of ITB can give misleading results to studies and they believe this has been the case with most studies that claim Covid “vaccines” are safe. They note that a typical study would only record deaths related to a vaccine if the participants died within the period the study was conducted.”

“The discovery was revealed in a study by an Italian team of researchers led by Professor Marco Alessandria of the University of Turin and Dr. Alberto Donzelli, M.D. of Italy’s Independent Medical-Scientific Commission.”

“The entire period of observation lasted 775 days considering the start and end dates indicated above (1 January 2021 and 15 February 2023). The average follow-up of each cohort obtained from the restructuring of the dataset are as follows:

(a) “Unvaccinated”: 258 days;

(b) “1 dose”: 61 days;

(c) “2 doses”: 247 days;

(d) “3/4 doses”: 400 days.”

“The distribution of risk factors and comorbidities remains almost constant among the populations considered due to their intrinsic dynamic characteristics.”

Here is a link to the new and improved study:

Microorganisms | Free Full-Text | A Critical Analysis of All-Cause Deaths during COVID-19 Vaccination in an Italian Province (mdpi.com)

The Abstract contains this:

“The all-cause-death hazard ratios in univariate analysis for vaccinated people with 1, 2, and 3/4 doses versus unvaccinated people were 0.88, 1.23, and 1.21, respectively. “

That’s the data from the first study (that lasted around 6 months to conclude the vaxx was saf0 the revised study which covers a few years has this:

“The multivariate values were 2.40, 1.98, and 0.99.”

If I read these ratios correctly, for every 100 unvaxxed people, an additional 140 people were killed (not just harmed?) after the first dose and another extra 98 after the second dose.

That implies that an extra 238 vaxxed people were killed (or harmed) compared to the unvaxxed who completed the initial two dose injection of the experimental C19 modified mRNA (or viral vector?) injections.

I am uncertain whether the hazard ratio applies to deaths or harms.

It also implies that if you survived the first two doses, the vaxx saved one life per 100 if ¾ doses were administered!

Yikes! According to a Google search result, the population of the province of Pescara is around 120,000., the study has different numbers.

“… the unvaccinated subjects were the entire population (290,727 subjects) with an average age of 48.9 ± 20.8 years and 48.8% were male.

With the start of the administration of the first doses, the overall population was represented by 245,741 subjects with an average age of 49.7 ± 20.7 years and 48.3% were male.

The population that completed the vaccination cycle with the second dose was represented by 234,287 subjects with an average age of 50.1 ± 20.7 years and 48.1% were male.

Finally, the booster doses (3/4 doses) were administered to an overall population of 186,684 subjects with an average age of 52.5 ± 20.2 years and 47.8% were male.”

So, 297,000 population at the start, 246,000 took the first dose, 234,000 completed the second dose and 187,000 a third or fourth dose. Implying a unvaxxed cohort of 51,000.

Note that the team were able to obtain patient level “vaccination” records and correlate these with death records.

“This retrospective cohort study used information collected from the dataset kindly provided by Rosso et al. [9]. The dataset was restructured in order to correct the ITB recognized by Berrino et al. [3] in a previous paper by the same authors using almost the same dataset [4]. This research was carried out following the rules of the Declaration of Helsinki for the use of data.”

The authors go into remaining potential biases in the data that might explain the fat higher outcomes in extra mortality.

Data sources were:

“ extracted from the Italian National Healthcare System. The population considered is that of residents or those domiciled in the province of Pescara on 1 January 2021, aged 10 years and older, without a positive SARS-CoV-2 swab at the date of the follow-up start.

Vaccination data were acquired from the official regional SARS-CoV-2 vaccination dataset, up to 31 December 2022.”

“The follow-up considered ranges between 1 January 2021 and 15 February 2023.”

So, data is now over 18 months old. I wonder how those dosed ¾ times have fared since.

“The main confounders used to verify the association between exposure (vaccination statuses) and outcome (all-cause deaths) were identified using the co-pay exemption database and administrative discharge abstracts from the last ten years to extract the following conditions for each individual, and all the information was merged through encrypted fiscal code [9].

Additional information collected to adjust the estimated HRs included nine covariates: sex, age, hypertension, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cardiovascular disease (CVD), kidney diseases, cancer, and infection (individuals infected by SARS-CoV-2).”

From here: “3.3. One Dose versus Unvaccinated”

· In the Log-rank test of the univariate analysis, the one-dose population shows an HR of 0.88 (CI 95 = 0.78–1.00) versus the unvaccinated; · the hypertensive population shows an HR of 12.59 (CI 95 = 11.58–13.69) compared to the non-hypertensive population; · the diabetic population shows an HR of 8.07 (CI 95 = 7.31–8.90) compared to the non-diabetic population; · the CVD population shows an HR of 11.56 (CI 95 = 10.63–12.57) compared to the non-CVD population; · the population with kidney disease shows an HR of 17.89 (CI 95 = 16.08–19.90;) compared to the population with no kidney disease; · the cancer population shows an HR of 9.34 (CI 95 = 8.51–10.25); the SARS-CoV-2 infected population shows an HR of 0.58 (CI 95 = 0.53–0.63) compared to the population without it; · the HR of the covariate age is 1.11 (CI 95 = 1.11–1.11); · the male population shows an HR of 0.87 (CI 95 = 0.81–0.95) compared the female population; and, finally, · the COPD population shows an HR of 7.11 (CI 95 = 6.40–7.91) compared to the non-COPD population (Table 3).

The clinical trials were conducted on healthy people, not those with the conditions shown above or on pregnant women (not shown in these studies) and children.

We can compare these hazard ratios to the ratios of adverse events in the Pfizer Phase 3 clinical trial with around 22,000 in the injected and placebo arms here:

The COVID-19 Inoculations - More Harm Than Good FINAL Video & Print (canadiancovidcarealliance.org)

If I am correct, the hazard ratio for any serious adverse events could be expressed as 4.00, as 2.75 for severe (life altering) events and 1.10 for serious (life threatening) adverse events.

Deaths come in as a ratio of 2.42.

One last observation. The longer term nature of the study can b compared to the (drastically throttled and horribly under reported) VAERS death from date of vaccination data here:

VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 7/26/2024 – VAERS Analysis

These are reported deaths from the injections, not all cause mortality, but it’s worth considering these temporal reports of vaxx deaths compared to the Italia data just released.

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan