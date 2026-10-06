From Brave AI:
“As of October 2026, the statutory Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs chaired by Baroness Anne Longfield has not yet resulted in any direct prosecutions or arrests, as it is a fact-finding process that does not determine criminal liability.
Operation Beaconport, the parallel national police investigation overseen by the National Crime Agency (NCA), has also not yet produced public statistics for arrests or prosecutions. Its status is as follows:
Case Review: The operation has reviewed over 1,273 investigations from 23 police forces, with 236 prioritized due to rape allegations.
Reinvestigations: In June 2026, the first batch of eight closed cases was referred back to local police forces for fresh investigation.
Scope: It is reviewing cases from January 2010 to March 2025 where no further action was originally taken; it is not directly conducting arrests but facilitating local reinvestigations.
The statutory inquiry is expected to publish its final report in March 2029.
“The Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs, chaired by Baroness Anne Longfield, has a total allocated budget of £65 million for its three-year duration, which is expected to conclude by March 2029.
The parallel national police operation, Operation Beaconport, is funded with £38 million for the current year, an increase from £4 million in the previous year. However, police sources have warned that this funding will “likely fall short” of the total amount required to cover the extensive work needed to review closed cases of group-based child exploitation.
16 months later, after reviewing 1,273 ‘cases’ there have been ZERO prosecutions or arrests.
To re-state:
“There are no specific numbers cited for prosecutions or arrests directly resulting from the ongoing Operation Beaconport.
The operation, led by the National Crime Agency (NCA), is currently in the review and reinvestigation phase:
It has referred 1,273 cases from 23 police forces for review, with 236 prioritized for allegations of rape.
The first eight cases have been sent back to local police for fresh investigation, but outcomes such as arrests or convictions have not yet been reported.
The operation is designed to identify missed opportunities in cases where no further action was previously taken, with reinvestigations to be conducted by local forces under NCA supervision.
There have been anecdotal claims of half a million rapes in dozens of UK cities and that ‘gang rapes are on-going. I posted this in November 2025:
AI should be used to correlate evidence on Pakistani rape gangs – calling Elon Musk!
What are the costs so far? Well, maybe £100 million pounds for zero results.
From Brave AI:
“The Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs, chaired by Baroness Anne Longfield, has a total allocated budget of £65 million for its three-year duration, which is expected to conclude by March 2029.
The parallel national police operation, Operation Beaconport, is funded with £38 million for the current year, an increase from £4 million in the previous year. However, police sources have warned that this funding will “likely fall short” of the total amount required to cover the extensive work needed to review closed cases of group-based child exploitation.
You would think that identifying ‘cases and prosecutions would be like ‘shooting fish in a barrel’. Apparently not so.
Rupert Lowe’s privately funded report discussed here:
Why Did UK Authorities Ignore 250,000 Groomed Girls? The Explosive Rape Gang Report Explained | IBTimes UK
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Balance the above with law in Pakistan per Claude AI/Machine info.
"Rape (Section 375/376, Pakistan Penal Code)
Section 375 defines rape (made gender-neutral by the 2016 and 2021 anti-rape Acts).
Section 376(1) — punishment: death, or imprisonment of 10–25 years, or imprisonment for life, plus a fine.
Section 376(2) — enhanced to life imprisonment for custodial rape (committed by a public servant or police officer against someone in their custody).
Section 375A — gang rape created as a distinct offence, carrying death or life imprisonment for each offender.
Section 376(3) — rape of a minor, or a person with mental or physical disability, carries death or life imprisonment, plus fine. This is the key provision directly addressing child rape.
Child sexual abuse specifically
The foundational reform was the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2016, which for the first time explicitly criminalized child sexual assault (distinct from rape itself), child pornography, and child trafficking — previously only rape and "sodomy" were prosecutable, leaving a major gap for other forms of abuse.
Under that 2016 law: child sexual assault carries up to 7 years' imprisonment; child pornography carries up to 7 years plus a fine of Rs 700,000 (~$7,000).
The age of criminal responsibility was simultaneously raised from 7 to 10 years old.
New Pakistan Penal Code sections added: 292A, 292B, 292C (obscenity/pornography-related), 328A, 369A, 377A, 377B (abuse/exposure-related).
What's new in 2026 — this is the live, current development
Anti-Rape (Amendment) Bill 2026, passed by the National Assembly: declares sexual assault, physical abuse, and child exploitation non-bailable offences; mandates forensic medical examination of child victims within 24 hours; requires courts to protect victim dignity/privacy; and sharply restricts bail except in "extraordinary circumstances."
A separate bill raising obscenity penalties: exhibiting/selling obscene material increased from 3 months to up to 2 years; specifically selling/distributing obscene material to anyone under 20 now carries up to 2 years plus a Rs 100,000 fine.
The broader Criminal Laws (Amendment) Act 2026 amends Section 376 further and strengthens the Section 375A gang-rape and Section 376(2) custodial-rape provisions, alongside new domestic violence protections.
One proposed draft I found would push child sexual abuse specifically toward "death or imprisonment for life without parole till death" — worth flagging this appears to be a proposed/draft wording in at least one source, not necessarily confirmed as final enacted law, so I'd treat that exact "without parole" phrasing with some caution until verified against the actual gazetted text.
Context worth knowing
Pakistan ranks third globally for reports of online child sexual abuse material, behind only India and the Philippines — and the NGO Sahil tracks roughly 2,954 reported child sexual abuse cases in 2024 alone (likely a significant undercount given underreporting, which is common everywhere but particularly acute in contexts with social stigma around disclosure).
There's a long-documented gap between law and enforcement — Dawn's own 2016 reader comment on the original law captured it well: "it is good to know there is a law at least... the punishment is not that harsh." This enforcement/implementation gap remains a widely cited concern in more recent reporting too, not just a historical one.
Then-PM Imran Khan's 2020 call for public hanging and chemical castration of child abusers reflects the political pressure these cases generate — but, notably, didn't become actual law; Pakistan's judiciary and legal commentators have pushed back on the death penalty's practical effectiveness given the justice system's own documented capacity problems."