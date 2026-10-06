From Brave AI:

“As of October 2026, the statutory Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs chaired by Baroness Anne Longfield has not yet resulted in any direct prosecutions or arrests, as it is a fact-finding process that does not determine criminal liability.

Operation Beaconport, the parallel national police investigation overseen by the National Crime Agency (NCA), has also not yet produced public statistics for arrests or prosecutions. Its status is as follows:

Case Review : The operation has reviewed over 1,273 investigations from 23 police forces , with 236 prioritized due to rape allegations.

Reinvestigations : In June 2026 , the first batch of eight closed cases was referred back to local police forces for fresh investigation.

Scope: It is reviewing cases from January 2010 to March 2025 where no further action was originally taken; it is not directly conducting arrests but facilitating local reinvestigations.

The statutory inquiry is expected to publish its final report in March 2029.

“The Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs, chaired by Baroness Anne Longfield, has a total allocated budget of £65 million for its three-year duration, which is expected to conclude by March 2029.

The parallel national police operation, Operation Beaconport, is funded with £38 million for the current year, an increase from £4 million in the previous year. However, police sources have warned that this funding will “likely fall short” of the total amount required to cover the extensive work needed to review closed cases of group-based child exploitation.

16 months later, after reviewing 1,273 ‘cases’ there have been ZERO prosecutions or arrests.

To re-state:

“There are no specific numbers cited for prosecutions or arrests directly resulting from the ongoing Operation Beaconport.

The operation, led by the National Crime Agency (NCA), is currently in the review and reinvestigation phase:

It has referred 1,273 cases from 23 police forces for review, with 236 prioritized for allegations of rape.

The first eight cases have been sent back to local police for fresh investigation, but outcomes such as arrests or convictions have not yet been reported.

The operation is designed to identify missed opportunities in cases where no further action was previously taken, with reinvestigations to be conducted by local forces under NCA supervision.

There have been anecdotal claims of half a million rapes in dozens of UK cities and that ‘gang rapes are on-going. I posted this in November 2025:

AI should be used to correlate evidence on Pakistani rape gangs – calling Elon Musk!

What are the costs so far? Well, maybe £100 million pounds for zero results.

From Brave AI:

“The Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs, chaired by Baroness Anne Longfield, has a total allocated budget of £65 million for its three-year duration, which is expected to conclude by March 2029.

The parallel national police operation, Operation Beaconport, is funded with £38 million for the current year, an increase from £4 million in the previous year. However, police sources have warned that this funding will “likely fall short” of the total amount required to cover the extensive work needed to review closed cases of group-based child exploitation.

You would think that identifying ‘cases and prosecutions would be like ‘shooting fish in a barrel’. Apparently not so.

Rupert Lowe’s privately funded report discussed here:

Why Did UK Authorities Ignore 250,000 Groomed Girls? The Explosive Rape Gang Report Explained | IBTimes UK

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