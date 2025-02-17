From here:

WATERLOO ☙ Monday, February 17, 2025

“… in 2023, an expanded audit looked at SSNs aged 100 and up. This time, 18.9 million active SSNs with birthdates of 1920 or earlier lacked a date of death, meaning they are still active.”

Still active = still being paid social security and any associated disability benefits.

“But last year (2024), PEW Research reported there are only 80,000 living Americans aged 100+, leaving a shocking discrepancy of 18.8 million mysterious perennial people still receiving social security and possibly disability as well, not to mention generous credits from phantom tax returns, and of course, blue state and local benefits.”

I think the same question could be asked of those above average life expectancy of around 80+.

Let’s run some numbers - based on 18.8 million fraudulent claims.

According to Brave AI:

“As of 2023, there were approximately 59 million adults aged 65 and over living in the United States.”

“… As of the third quarter of 2021, 50.3% of U.S. adults aged 55 and older were retired…”

Call it 60 million (increasing by around 4 million a year) of which 40 million have returned.

30 million retires potentially drawing social security and disability - of which 18,8 million are fraudulently being paid.

4i think it reasonable to assume that there are another million or so over the average life expectancy age of around 80 - so let’s call it 20 million frauds veg committed each month - (for how many years?)

“As of August 2024, the average Social Security check for retired workers is $1,920.48 per month.”

Call it 2,000 bucks a month in social security for 20 million “fake” people.

That’s 40 billion a month equals 480 billion a year - around half a trillion bucks!!!

Now, what about disability benefit fraud?

“As of April 2024, about 7.3 million people received disabled-worker benefits from Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) in the United States”.

Assuming the same rate of pension benefit fraud - 20 million out of 60 million - a third of those being paid are fraudulent - there is potentially another 2.5 million fraudulent disability payments.

“… The average monthly Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefit in 2024 is $1,483.10…”

So, call it 1,500 a month for 2.5 million divided by 3 = around 15 billion bucks,

Pan Bondi has her work cut out for this racketeering and wire fraud!

In my view, these fraudulent payments will form a large part of the funding for the Democratic Party - via Act Blue.

All those FBI raids on parents classified as “domestic trrorists2 and similar, were a deflection/distraction from the real crims being perpetrated by the Dems and their operatives.

Lest we forget:

Liban Osman Says He Was Told Project Veritas Would Pay Him to Lie | Law & Crime

“One of the men featured in the deceptive Project Veritas videos released last week purporting to show systematic ballot harvesting in Minnesota said that he was offered $10,000 to say he was collecting absentee ballots for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), local news outlet FOX 9 reported on Monday.”

Where did the money come from to operate this scheme?

It is not just the theft of taxes - think about those living on benefits that could have received MORE benefits had this scam not occurring. All those retired teachers on fixed pensions, those on legitimate disability payments, those of pensions, veterans living rough. Each of these groups in need could have received more to help with their daily lives. Not necessarily all of the half a trillion a year, but, say, half of it.

Now consider how long this fraud has been operating and think how much the national debt of 36 trillion bucks would have been avoided over the last few decades - maybe 5 trillion bucks?

Now consider how much from this rock went to Harris’ POTUS campaign and was siphoned off to all those fabricated NGOs trafficking drugs and people.

Mind boggling!

Onwards!!!