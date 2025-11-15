Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
8h

The coordnated effort across muliple broadcasters is realy eye opening. When you see BBC and the European Broadcasting Union using the same deceptive edits, it's hard to deny there's a globl agenda at play. The fact that they would manipulate footage to change the meaning of what was actualy said shows how far they're willing to go.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Peter Halligan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture