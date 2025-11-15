'Its not just the BBC that fraudulently and maliciously sought to attack Trump and manipulate the outcome of the POTUS election In 2024.
Europeans also! - others?
Remember this?
The BBC’s MALICIOUS EDITING OF J6 TRUMP COVERAGE IS PART OF A WIDER CONSPIRACY
“fight like hell” ????!!!l:
MRC NewsBusters on X: “The European Broadcasting Union also deceptively edited Trump’s speech to make it look like he was calling for an insurrection Jan. 6th — just like BBC! Add them to the list of news outlets to sue. https://t.co/O4006UahEC” / X
This is how the global MSM is in infested with socialism – no dissent allowed and propaganda I widw use across he EU, US, UK, Canada, Australia etc.
The same socialist propaganda machine was and is still being used during the C19 “pandemic” and for a ludicrous transition to an arbitrary” net zero” future.
Lies, fabrications, censorship – courtesy of a lunatic left wing agenda.
We can also talk about the global indoctrination of children In schools and universities.
Onwards!!!
The coordnated effort across muliple broadcasters is realy eye opening. When you see BBC and the European Broadcasting Union using the same deceptive edits, it's hard to deny there's a globl agenda at play. The fact that they would manipulate footage to change the meaning of what was actualy said shows how far they're willing to go.