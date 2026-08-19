UK NEET data from Brave AI:

“As of January to March 2026, there were 1.01 million young people aged 16 to 24 in the UK classified as NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training). This figure represents 13.5% of the total population in that age group and marks the first time the number has exceeded one million since 2013.

The NEET population is composed of two main groups:

Economically inactive: 613,000 young people who are not seeking work.

Unemployed: 400,000 young people who are actively looking for a job.

This rise of 55,000 from the previous quarter and 89,000 from the previous year has prompted government-commissioned reviews warning of a potential “lost generation” without urgent intervention.

And this for China, from here:

Record graduate influx lifts China’s youth jobless rate to 17.9% in July | South China Morning Post

“An estimated 12.7 million university graduates have entered the job market this summer

China’s youth jobless rate climbed to 17.9 per cent in July, as a record wave of university graduates enters an already crowded labour market, prompting Beijing to step up employment support.

The jobless rate for those aged 16 to 24, excluding students, rose 3 percentage points from 14.9 per cent in June – the last of three straight months of contraction – according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

The rate last July was 17.8 per cent and it then climbed to 18.9 per cent the following month – the highest level since Beijing revised its methodology to exclude students in December 2023.

Beijing has launched a range of measures to support youth employment in recent years, ranging from providing hiring subsidies to firms that absorb graduates to pressing state-owned enterprises to offer more positions.

On Tuesday, the ministries of human resources and civil affairs and the Communist Party Central Committee’s Society Work Department issued a notice requiring local authorities to, in principle, open all new community-level jobs to university graduates. Localities were also encouraged to develop roles for graduates and to offer companies and social institutions incentives to boost their hiring.

Facing unprecedented competition, many graduates have opted for postgraduate study to boost their prospects or defer entering the workforce, while others are flocking to the public sector to secure coveted “iron rice bowl” jobs valued for their security.

Rates for selected other countries from Brave AI:

Youth unemployment rates for the specified countries, based on the most recent 2024 data from the ILO and Eurostat, are as follows:

Spain: 27.0% (2024 ILO data); recent Eurostat figures show rates around 23.4%–24.2% in mid-2026.

Italy: 21.8% (2024 ILO data); recent Eurostat figures indicate rates around 18.9%–20.1% in mid-2026.

Brazil: 18.0% (2024 ILO data).

France: 16.6% (2024 ILO data); recent Eurostat figures show rates around 18.7%–21.2% in mid-2026.

USA: 9.4% (2024 ILO data).

Germany: 6.7% (2024 ILO data); recent Eurostat figures indicate rates around 6.3%–7.1% in mid-2026, consistently the lowest among major advanced economies.

India’s youth unemployment rate is around 16%

Youth unemployment is typically defined as the percentage of the labor force aged 15–24 who are unemployed and actively seeking work. Rates in Southern Europe (Spain, Italy) remain significantly higher than in the US or Germany, while Brazil’s rate reflects structural challenges common in emerging markets

Does this signal a need for apossible global surge in national service?

Or maybe a clampdown on immigration for some countries in the face of increasing displacement of low skilled jobs by AI?

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan