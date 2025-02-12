Using data from here:

Government Spending Open Data | USAspending

Which does this:

“USAspending is the official open data source of federal spending information,

including information about federal awards such as contracts, grants, and loans.”

Just the News has penned this article:

Biden immigration crisis was a boon for Catholic Charities, which raked in billions in grant money | Just The News

“… charities associated with the Catholic Church, which collectively received billions in grant money while helping house and resettle migrants, while a federal watchdog warned about mismanaged funds and a potential for fraud. “

Aiding and abetting criminals using NGO’s to bypass the checks and balances of federal agency spending! Federal agencies - supervised and accountable, NGO’s unsupervised and unaccountable! So, the Biden administration gave money to NGO’s operating in every area from energy to huma trafficking to education to transportation - all of the federal agencies being “shadowed” by NGO’s.

“,,, Catholic Charities USA, comprised of 168 local member agencies across the United States, is one of the largest private recipients of government funding under several immigration-related programs…”

“… collected over $2 billion in federal grants over the last four years of the Biden administration, primarily through the Department of Health and Human Services which granted about $1.93 billion for programs. Other agencies, like the Department of Homeland Security and Housing and Urban Development also doled out significant—if smaller—sums, about $156 million and $138 million, respectively. “

Those tax dollars have a purpose and is not funding criminals invading the USA. Each check has someone in those government agencies that authorised the payment - and someone who signed the transfer of funds.

FEMA is also complicit.

“Under the Biden administration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency became one of the conduits for providing taxpayer funding to local organizations for immigration services. The agency faced scrutiny from Republicans who say providing services to migrants falls outside the scope of the disaster management agency.

The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General raised concerns that funding being diverted from FEMA to local nonprofit organizations for immigration-related services was ripe for misuse or potential fraud. “

“The OIG found “local recipient organizations” did not always use funding in line with federal guidance and in some cases did not “provide the required receipts or documentation for claimed reimbursements.”

In other words - a huge potential for corruption.

Every federal agency is being implicated in the corrupt “woke” policies of open borders, DEI policies and unaccountable spending of taxes. How son before someone spots funding for BLM and Antifa?

Let’s not forget the funding of gain-of-function in Ukraine via EcoHealth Alliance and Metabiota!

(100) Why does the US Government give taxpayer money to EcoHealth Alliance (and to Metabiota in the past)? Who signed the checks in the Federal agencies – a political appointee or a staffer?

Metabiota has escaped all scrutiny, by anyone. Even the US Navy is implicated with Metabiota!

Onwards!!!