From here:

Obama’s solar scam exposed: thousands of birds killed and tied to fossil fuels - Beards of Liberty

“The project got more than $1.6 billion in federally backed loans, plus a $539 million Treasury grant that covered about 30 percent of construction costs.

Per Brave AI:

“The construction cost of the Ivanpah Solar Power Facility was $2.2 billion (approximately $2.86 billion in 2024 dollars). “

While the plant was initially advertised to produce 940,000 MWh per year based on its nameplate capacity and projected capacity factor, actual output has varied.

Average annual output from 2015 to 2023 was about 702,322 MWh.

So 25% below what was advertised.

Here’s some contextual info for California as a whole, from Brave AI:

“California’s annual electricity consumption is approximately 281 terawatt-hours (TWh), based on 2023 data.”

The plant supplies 0.7 TWh out of the State’s annual consumption of 281 TWh.

Back to the Beards of Liberty article.

“The Ivanpah Solar Power Plant was supposed to be a shining example of the future.

Instead, it has become a very expensive reminder that government loves to call things “clean” long before the receipts come in.

Built in the Mojave Desert near the California-Nevada border, the plant uses about 350,000 mirrors to send sunlight into three towering structures and create heat for electricity.

But the site still burns natural gas to start up each day, which means this so-called clean energy project still sends carbon into the air. That is a funny kind of clean, the sort you would only see in Washington or Sacramento, where labels matter more than results.

From Brave AI:

“The Ivanpah Solar Power Facility creates significant carbon dioxide emissions during its startup and daily operation due to the use of auxiliary natural gas. In its first year of operation (2014), the plant burned natural gas to start up and sustain power, emitting 46,084 metric tons of CO2. By 2015, these emissions increased by 48.4% to 68,676 metric tons annually, and subsequent reports indicate annual emissions typically range between 25,000 and 30,000 metric tons depending on operational conditions and gas usage rates.

These emissions occur because the plant burns natural gas to heat the fluid in its turbines each morning and to maintain operation during cloudy periods.

While the plant uses over 95% solar energy, the natural gas consumption is substantial enough to require participation in California’s greenhouse gas cap-and-trade program, exceeding the 25,000 metric ton threshold for such requirements.

The Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System is subject to California’s cap-and-trade program because its natural gas usage results in annual carbon dioxide emissions exceeding the 25,000 metric ton threshold for mandatory participation.

In its first year of operation (2014), the plant emitted over 46,000 metric tons of CO2, primarily due to the use of natural gas to heat water and maintain steam pressure when solar output was insufficient, such as at night or during cloudy periods.

Despite these high emissions, Ivanpah continues to be classified and counted toward California’s renewable energy mandates because the California Energy Commission does not count the natural gas burned to heat the water toward the plant’s fossil fuel allowance, provided the generator breaker is not closed.

This regulatory interpretation allows the facility to maintain its status as a renewable energy source for utilities like PG&E and Southern California Edison, even though it effectively functions as a hybrid solar-natural gas facility.

Consequently, while Ivanpah is exempt from certain fossil fuel caps, it is required to participate in the cap-and-trade program to purchase permits for its greenhouse gas emissions.

California: Allowance prices have risen significantly, trading at $28.26 per ton in early 2022 and $35.22 per ton in August 2023. The program sets a floor price that increases annually (e.g., $22.21 in Aug 2023) and a hard price ceiling of $65 (adjusted for inflation) starting in 2021.

46,000 tons at $35.22 per ton equates to 1.61 million bucks a year -not much but it is added o CA’s household energy bills.

Aside from the 25 per cent under performance from output, the need for fossil fuels on start-up, there is this:

“The bigger problem is what happens to wildlife.

From Brave AI:

“The yellow-rumped warbler is the most frequently killed bird species at the Ivanpah Solar Power Plant, with approximately 87 individuals recorded in mortality reports.

Other commonly affected species include:

Mourning dove (73 deaths)

Greater roadrunner (72 deaths)

Yellow warblers

Tree swallows

Black-throated sparrows

These fatalities occur primarily due to collisions with mirrors or incineration by concentrated solar flux, with the plant acting as a “mega-trap” that attracts insects and subsequently the birds that feed on them.”

Federal researchers and monitoring reports have documented thousands of bird deaths at Ivanpah over the years, along with bat deaths too.

Scientists say insects are drawn to the bright towers, birds follow, and some fly into the concentrated solar beams known as solar flux.

The U.S. Geological Survey even released video showing birds trailing smoke as their feathers burn, which is not exactly the postcard image the green crowd had in mind.

A 2016 federal study found feather damage and trauma consistent with intense heat exposure near the towers, and California monitoring reports reviewed later still showed dead birds found each year. If this is the future, it is not exactly a great sales pitch for the present.

There is no single fixed count of Yellow-rumped Warblers in California, as their population fluctuates significantly with the seasons. They are present year-round, but their numbers increase dramatically during the winter months (mid-September to mid-April) as migrant populations arrive from breeding grounds in Canada and the northern US.

Ivanpah also shows how fast the energy world has moved on.

Environmental experts say newer photovoltaic solar systems have far lower wildlife impacts than the concentrated solar design used here. That matters, because conservatives have been saying for years that energy policy should be based on what works, what costs, and what it does to the land and people around it.

Instead, too many on the left cheer for massive subsidies, weak oversight, and fancy slogans, then act shocked when the bill arrives with birds, carbon, and taxpayer debt attached. The whole mess is a reminder that “green” is not a magic word, no matter how many press releases are printed.”

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