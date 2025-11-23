From here:

Jakarta topples Tokyo as world’s biggest city

“The view from Jakarta’s tallest building — the Autograph Tower in the Thamrin Nine complex — is breath-taking.

According to a new UN report, Jakarta is now the world’s most populous city, with nearly 42 million inhabitants. While this rapid growth has brought economic opportunities, it has also put a strain on infrastructure, the environment and quality of life.

Hundreds of tower blocks, housing millions of people.

The shape of thigs to come to address the housing crisis in the west!

Better hope these scenes from the world’s third largest city of Shanghai are not repeated”

Residents scream from windows, horrifying videos emerge from Shanghai | China covid crisis

Onwards!!!

