From Brave AI:

‘A magnitude 7.4 to 7.5 earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Japan on Monday, April 20, 2026, at approximately 08:06 JST (09:06 BST), with an epicenter in the Pacific Ocean roughly 100 km from the coast of Iwate Prefecture.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a tsunami warning for the prefectures of Iwate, Aomori, and Hokkaido, forecasting waves as high as 3 meters. The tremor, which occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, registered an “upper 5” on Japan’s seismic intensity scale, causing significant shaking felt as far away as Tokyo.’

Tsunami waves are expected to hit Iwate prefecture and parts of Hokkaido immediately following the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck at 4:53 PM local time on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Iwate and parts of Hokkaido : Waves up to 3 meters (10 feet) are forecast to arrive immediately .

Aomori, Miyagi, and Fukushima: Tsunamis of approximately 1 meter (3 feet) are expected within the next hour.

Authorities have urged residents in coastal regions to evacuate to high ground immediately and warned that tsunami waves may hit repeatedly.

Japan is no stranger to earthquakes and resulting tsunamis:

‘Northeast Japan (including Iwate, Miyagi, Fukushima, Aomori, and Akita) experiences frequent seismic activity, with Iwate Prefecture recording 103 earthquakes of magnitude 4 or higher over the past 10 years, followed by Miyagi with 56 and Aomori with 47.

The region is highly active, as evidenced by major events such as the 7.6 magnitude quake off Aomori Prefecture on December 8, 2025, and the 7.3 magnitude quake off Fukushima Prefecture on March 16, 2022.

On average, the entire country of Japan records approximately 1,200 earthquakes of magnitude 4 or higher per year, with the Pacific coast (Northeast) being the most concentrated area for these events.

The frequency in this specific region is significantly higher than in central or southern Japan, driven by the subduction of the Pacific Plate beneath the North American Plate.’

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