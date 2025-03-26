From here

Senate confirms Jay Bhattacharya to lead the NIH in party-line vote | Just The News

“The Senate on Tuesday night confirmed Dr. Jay Bhattacharya to lead the National Institute of Health (NIH) in a 53-47 vote along party lines.”

“Jay is a Professor of Health Policy at Stanford University, a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economics Research, and a Senior Fellow by courtesy at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, Stanford Freeman Spogli Institute, and the Hoover Institution," Trump touted in a post to Truth Social. “

According to Brave AI, “As of March 10, 2025, one of President Trump's nominees, Elise Stefanik for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, had not yet been confirmed by the Senate.”

But the there is this from Brave AI also:

“As of March 26, 2025, the CDC director has not been confirmed by the Senate. Dave Weldon, who was nominated by the Trump administration, withdrew his nomination just before the Senate confirmation hearing on March 13, 2025.

Susan Monarez has been serving as the CDC’s acting director since late January and is expected to continue in her role until a new director is confirmed.”

Trump nominates Susan Monarez as CDC director | pharmaphorum

“If confirmed, Monarez will permanently assume a role she has been fulfilling since January after the previous director Mandy Cohen, appointed by former President Joe Biden, stepped down after 18 months in the job.”

According to Brave AI, this gives us this Trump cabinet:

“Donald Trump's second cabinet includes the following members:

Vice President : J.D. Vance

Secretary of State : Marco Rubio

Secretary of the Treasury : Scott Bessent

Secretary of Defense : Pete Hegseth

Attorney General : Pam Bondi

Secretary of the Interior : Doug Burgum

Secretary of Agriculture : Brooke Rollins

Secretary of Commerce : Howard Lutnick

Secretary of Labor : Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Secretary of Health and Human Services : Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development : Scott Turner

Secretary of Transportation : Sean Duffy

Secretary of Energy : Chris Wright

Secretary of Education : Linda McMahon

Secretary of Veterans Affairs : Doug Collins

Secretary of Homeland Security: Kristi Noem

Additionally, there are other key positions:

Ambassador to the UN : Elise Stefanik

Directors of the Department of Government Efficiency : Elon Musk

Chair of the FCC: Brendan Carr”

