From Brave AI:

“Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as its President, CEO, and Board Director, effective immediately on November 23, 2026, just 11 days after his resignation. The board voted unanimously to reverse its previous decision following a series of discussions with Huang and input from senior U.S. government officials, who confirmed his return poses no national security risk. ⁠

Harvey C. Jones** remains Board Chair, while **<entity>Colette Kress** continues as Chief Financial Officer after serving as interim CEO. The board cited Huang’s candor and leadership ability as key factors in the decision, stating his reinstatement serves the best interests of stockholders and partners. While an independent investigation into the circumstances of his initial departure continues, **<entity>Nvidia shares surged more than 25% in premarket trading following the announcement. ⁠”

The share price ahs rebounded somewhat.

125.53-20.45(-14.01%)

At close: 20 November at 16:00:01 GMT-5

161.98+36.45 Pre-market: 9:14:47 GMT-5

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