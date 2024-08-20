From here:

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1, New Jersey (nsenergybusiness.com)

“Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1 (Atlantic Shores Project 1) and Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 2 (Atlantic Shores Project 2) are owned by Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, a 50:50 partnership between Shell New Energies US and EDF-RE Offshore Development.”

Foreign companies, installing foreign wind turbines/, ok.

“The two projects will be located in an approximately 102,124-acre (413.3km2) Wind Turbine Area (WTA), of which Project 1 will comprise 219.2km2 of the WTA on the western side.

Project 2 will be located in the eastern 128.9km2 of the WTA.”

Why are the measurements in km2. Project 1 = 85 square miles, Project 2 = 50 square miles.

For Project 1 “The construction of Atlantic Shores Project 1 is expected to commence in 2024 with production slated to begin in 2027.

Once complete, the 1.5GW project will become the largest single project in New Jersey and will generate enough clean energy to power more than 700,000 US homes. It is also expected to generate $848m in economic benefits for the state.”

“Atlantic Shores Project 1 will feature 105 to 136 WTGs. Each wind turbine will have a rotor diameter of up to 280m and will be installed on three main foundation types- piled, suction bucket, and gravity foundations.”

WTG = Wind Turbine Generator

280 meters = 918 feet. - that is a 90-100 storey apartment building.

Project 1 will have up to 136 of these monstrosities and will rise to 200 with Project 2.

This will destroy entire ecosystems in the oceans in that area and a large chunk of coastline will also be given up.

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.GXm/peterhalligan