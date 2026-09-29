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Ollie
Sep 29

And what about male genital mutilation? 'cause I think I know somebody who thinks it's good.

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Ollie
Oct 1

It seems he also prefers a culture wot locks it's citizens down until they accept any govt. injections and ostracize those that don't.

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