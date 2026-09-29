From here:

BREAKING: John Cleese RESPONDS after getting reported for making factual statement about Islam – The Right Scoop

“Famous British actor John Cleese made both a factual and fantastic statement about Islam – and then he got reported for it.

Here’s the tweet by “Basil the Great” explaining what happened:

NEWS: The Islamist organisation 5 Pillars has reported John Cleese to the Prevent Programme after John made factual, accurate and valid statements about Islam

John’s statements on Islam:

“To criticise a culture whose holy book advocates the killing of all the people they disagree with…is not racist. It’s culturalist.”

“traditional British values are under attack from Muslim belief systems, especially the Koranic demands to kill ‘infidels’.”

“Another religious diktat from the Pro-Paedophila Propaganda Department.”

5 Pillars are a vile organisation who should not exist in the UK

We value freedom of speech and expression especially when it comes to criticising ideologies or religions

Stand with @JohnCleese!

Cleese just responded to this very tweet, saying: “The Islamic male ego becomes so bloated by its lack of restraint that it believes any criticism is blasphemy. I look forward to being arrested.”

Wow.”

Who are 5 Pillars? From Brave AI:

“The term “5 Pillars Organization” primarily refers to The 5ive Pillars Organization, a 501(c)(3) non-profit founded in 2021 by Afghan-Americans to support the resettlement of refugee and migrant newcomers in Northern California.

Their mission focuses on restoring hope and dignity through culturally responsive services, including:

Resettlement Support : Case management, housing assistance, and connection to healthcare and employment resources.

Education and Youth Empowerment : Free tutoring, literacy programs, and mentorship for youth.

Digital Equity : Providing free laptops, phones, and training to bridge the technology gap.

Community Care: Mental wellness programs and essential supply distribution.

The organization emerged from the 2021 Afghan evacuation crisis and currently serves communities across the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, and the Central Valley.

Uh huh!

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