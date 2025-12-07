CDC Advisory Panel Votes To End Hepatitis B Shot Recommendation For Newborns | ZeroHedge

“The vaccine industrial complex is likely fuming this morning after a federal advisory panel voted to end the long-standing recommendation that all newborns receive a hepatitis B shot at birth. The vote marks a major victory for Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” effort to overhaul the childhood vaccine schedule amid questions over the exponential rise in childhood autism.

From Brave ai:

“There is substantial evidence indicating that transgender identity and gender diversity are more prevalent among autistic children and adolescents compared to the general population.

Studies have consistently shown a higher co-occurrence of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and gender dysphoria (GD) or gender variance. For instance, a 2024 cohort study found that nearly half (45.8%) of transgender youth seeking clinical care exhibited autistic traits, with higher rates of mental health difficulties, including depression and anxiety, reported in this group.

“The link between autism and gender diversity has been observed across multiple studies and countries.

Research from the UK’s National Health Service found that 32.4% of youth referred for gender dysphoria had an autism diagnosis, which is 16 times higher than the national average of 2%.

Similarly, a 2022 systematic review and meta-analysis reported that the prevalence of ASD caseness in transgender youth ranged from 14.5% to 68% based on screening tools, depending on the cutoff scores used.

From here:

Something for surgeons performing transgender operations to consider.

Onwards!!!

