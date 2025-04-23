Here she is:

Appointed by Biden and assumed office on 18 July 2022.

Here’s the story:

Trump Administration Must Give Some Venezuelans 21 Days Notice Before Deportations: Judge | NTD

“The Trump administration must provide Venezuelans whom officials arrest for alleged links to the Tren de Aragua gang three weeks’ notice before removing them from the country, a federal judge ruled on April 22.

“A temporary restraining order from U.S. District Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney applies to all noncitizens in Colorado who were, are, or will be subject to President Donald Trump’s March proclamation declaring an invasion of the United States by the gang and directing the deportation of its members.”

The “judge” was presumably chosen from the pre-selected list of judges opposed to Trump and any Executive Decision he makes.

There’s more.

“The judge also required the government not to remove any of the affected noncitizens from Colorado until at least May 6. The restraining order may be extended by then, or turned into a preliminary injunction—a longer-term form of relief.”

“Sweeney also said the Venezuelan immigrants have met the standards for a temporary restraining order, including that the Alien Enemies Act does not support Trump’s declaration that Tren de Aragua (TdA), with assistance from the Venezuelan government, is invading the United States.”

“The government has not provided evidence that a foreign nation or government has invaded the country, which is required under the act, according to the judge.”

“At a bare minimum, ‘invasion’ means more than the Proclamation’s description of TdA’s ‘infiltrat[ion], ‘irregular warfare,’ and ‘hostile actions’ against the United States,” the judge wrote, while acknowledging “the Proclamation’s conclusory description of ‘the devastating effects of [TdA’s] invasion.’”

The judge considers herself to have standing – I wonder if she asked SCOTUS beforehand:

“She also said that she has jurisdiction in the matter, pointing to a Supreme Court decision in a different case involving the Alien Enemies Act. Justices said in that ruling that people subject to being detained and removed under the act are entitled to judicial review.”

So, this judge says that the gang members – presumanly incarcerated for crime and not walking the streets – are entitled to have a “judicial review” of their deportations.

She makes no mention of any prior “judicial reviews” and seeks to impose an additional review – by someone like her.

The actual case that led to her “opinion” was:

“Sweeney sided with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which is representing two Venezuelan nationals who were apprehended under Trump’s proclamation and said they feared being deported.”

The ACLU should be renamed the “Terrorist” or “American Enemies” Civil Liberties Union as it and the judge are proponents of terror, rape, murder, human and drug trafficking on American soil by proven gang members who have invaded the US.

