Judge Merchan delays decision on whether to dismiss Trump guilty verdict in ‘hush money’ case | Just The News

“Judge Juan Merchan on Tuesday agreed to delay issuing a decision on whether to toss out President-elect Donald Trump's guilty verdict on state charges of falsifying business records until Nov. 19. “

“Trump was found guilty in May after a six-week trial on 34 counts of falsifying business records during the 2016 presidential election to hide a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels so that she would stay quiet about an alleged sexual encounter. The former president pleaded not guilty to the charges. The chargers were brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg last year. “

“Merchan was originally set to rule in September, but delayed the decision to “avoid any appearance” that he was attempting to influence the election. “

Will the judge throw out the guilty verdict or will Trump be sentenced to a moth of community service, picking up trash, or house arrest with an ankle bracelet!!??

Are personal and Secret Service security details allowed to protect someone in a jump suit clearing sidewalks of trash?

Can the judge deny an appeal? We know the judge did not conduct a fair trial, allowing evidence hostile to Trump, while denying supporting evidence.

Brave AI has this to say about NY City judges throwing out “guilty” verdicts.

“In New York City, a judge can overturn a jury verdict of guilty in certain circumstances. Here are the key points:

· Judgment Notwithstanding the Verdict (JNOV): A judge can grant a JNOV if they believe the jury’s verdict is not reasonably supported by the evidence presented during the trial. This is a rare occurrence, as judges are cautious not to usurp the jury’s role in determining guilt or innocence. · Insufficient Evidence: If the judge determines that the prosecution’s evidence is insufficient to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, they can overturn the guilty verdict and direct a verdict of acquittal. · Plain Error: In exceptional cases, a judge may overturn a guilty verdict if they discover a plain error that significantly affected the jury’s deliberations or the trial’s outcome. · Limitations · Not Guilty Verdicts: A judge cannot overturn a jury verdict of not guilty, except in extremely rare circumstances where the jury’s acquittal is deemed to be the result of a gross miscarriage of justice. · Jurisdictional Variations: While the general principles outlined above apply in New York City, specific rules and procedures may vary depending on the trial court (e.g., Supreme Court, Criminal Court, or Family Court).

In my view the entire prosecutor team should be prosecuted – so should the Judge and their personal assets seized to pay for the lawfare costs to the city for this mischievous actions spanning many months.

Onwards!!!

