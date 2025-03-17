From here:

Hunter Biden’s Lawsuit Over “Laptop From Hell” Dismissed In Court | Nationwide Republican

“Hunter Biden’s laptop hacking lawsuit has been dismissed by a California federal judge.

• Judge ruled Biden cannot refile the case in the future, permanently ending the legal battle

• Biden cited poor memoir sales, struggling art career, and wildfire displacement as reasons for financial hardship

• Former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler, the defendant, opposed the dismissal while seeking legal fees

• Photos showed Biden’s Malibu home largely untouched by wildfires despite his evacuation claims”

Interestingly, there is this:

“While Judge Vera granted Biden’s request to dismiss the case, he added a critical stipulation that prevents Biden from refiling the lawsuit in the future. This ruling effectively ends the legal proceedings permanently, a significant victory for Ziegler who had opposed the dismissal.”

Which can be compared with this:

“Federal Judge Hernán Vera of California has dismissed Hunter Biden’s lawsuit alleging his infamous laptop was hacked by former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler. The judge’s ruling came after Biden requested the case be dropped, citing severe financial difficulties that prevented him from continuing the legal battle.”

So, Hunter Biden brought the case - saying his laptop was hacked - but asked the Judge to dismiss the case because he, Hunter Biden, was broke?

Whatever, the case is over.

I hope Garrett Ziegler will get his legal costs returned to him - whether Hunter Biden is broke or not!

