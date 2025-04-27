Supreme Court breaks its own rules plus State of Maryland contravenes 14th Amendment to break federal law and promote LBGTQ++ agenda by inserting child pornography in books on State schools curriculum – plus a few more SCOTUS cases from other States

Justice Alito’s Supreme slapdown

“The Constitution Study with Host Paul Engel – When the Supreme Court “ordered” the Trump Administration to stop deporting illegal aliens from Tren de Aragua, I thought they made a mistake. When I read Justice Alito’s dissent, I understood just how big a mistake they had made. You see, it wasn’t just about deportations; it was the fact that seven of the nine justices ignored the law and their own rules to...”

Seve SCOTUS judges acted in breach of their own rules on standing and due process – according to justice Alito – and issued an opinion (7-2) without hearing the government’s side – because the case was brought in the dead of night – without due process in lower courts.

If SCOTUS does not follow its own rules, what is its purpose?

All good stuff and well worth a listen.

Stick around for the illegality of funding Harvard ad Congress engaging in embezzlement to do so AND promote racist and misogynistic DEI policies plus student loans - one in four are delinquent!

