Jury acquits Penny in New York City subway chokehold death | Just The News

“A jury on Monday morning acquits Daniel Penny in the New York City subway chokehold death. “

That is all – which leaves the civil case brought by Neely’s father to answer in court.

A triumph for heroes defending the innocent from the murderously violent. I hope the City rewards him with a fat check and a bronze statue at the nearby subway station!

