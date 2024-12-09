Jury sees through Bragg’s lawfare and acquits Penny of causing the unlawful death of Neely – that is, the killing of Neely was lawful.
From here:
Jury acquits Penny in New York City subway chokehold death | Just The News
“A jury on Monday morning acquits Daniel Penny in the New York City subway chokehold death. “
That is all – which leaves the civil case brought by Neely’s father to answer in court.
A triumph for heroes defending the innocent from the murderously violent. I hope the City rewards him with a fat check and a bronze statue at the nearby subway station!
Onwards!!!
God bless Daniel Penny!
good for Penny!
Now to cage bragg and the rest of those lizards for malicious prosecution and to dismis the frivolous civil suite. I am so sick of those arrogant commie mobster motherfuckers. It's time they learned fear.