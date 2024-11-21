From here:

“The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday overturned actor Jussie Smollett’s conviction for staging an attack on himself in Chicago in 2019 and lying to police about the incident, citing prosecutorial issues.”

“The charges were dropped as a result of the former "Empire" actor having entered a non-prosecution agreement with the state's attorney's office.”

That would be Soros backed District Attorney Kim Foxx who provided the agreement in between flying to Hollywood for lots of parties?

From Brave:

“2019 Oscars: Kim Foxx attended the Raising Our Voices: Supporting More Women in Hollywood & Politics brunch at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 19, 2019. The event was hosted by Emily’s List and featured a panel discussion with Amber Tamblyn, Olivia Munn, Melissa Fumero, and Lisa Ling.”

“Amber Tamblyn, Olivia Munn, Melissa Fumero, Kim Foxx and Lisa Ling”

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/soros-backed-chicago-area-prosecutor-kim-foxx-wont-seek-re-election-controversial-tenure

“Kim Foxx, a Chicago area prosecutor who received millions in financial support from George Soros, announced Tuesday that she would not seek re-election next year.”

She can retire in comfort now, I guess.

Back to the Just the News article, Special Prosecutor Dan K. Webb had this to say, amongst other things:

“… the Court’s factual and legal reasoning (which) upends long-standing Illinois precedent.”

Remember this (copied from Brave AI)?:

“Tina Tchen, a former senior aide to Michelle Obama, reached out to Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx in February 2019, expressing concerns from Jussie Smollett’s family about the investigation into the alleged hate crime attack on Smollett. Tchen, who knows Smollett’s family, contacted Foxx via text message and email, stating that the family had “concerns” about the investigation. Foxx subsequently reached out to Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, asking him to consider turning the investigation over to the FBI. Foxx told Johnson that Smollett’s family believed the FBI would have a “tighter lid” on the information.”

“As a result of this intervention, Foxx recused herself from the case, citing the potential conflict of interest, and handed it over to her first deputy, Joe Magats. Magats oversaw the prosecution, which ultimately led to Smollett’s indictment on 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly staging the attack.”

Onwards!!!

