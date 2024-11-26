From this 51-minute podcast here (h/t Nebraska Proud)

Electronic Disease Surveillance ~ CDC Shield data

Here’s what Brave has on CDC's COVID Shield Project that was on the CDC website for three years until 2023.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) developed a document in 2020, titled “Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings.” This document discusses a strategy to protect high-risk individuals in humanitarian settings, such as refugee camps, displaced populations, and low-resource settings, from COVID-19.”

1.1 “Key Points: 1. Shielding approach: The strategy involves separating high-risk individuals (e.g., those with underlying medical conditions) from the general population to limit their exposure to the virus. 2. Green zones: Temporary “green zones” would be established for vulnerable individuals to minimize contact with others, reducing the risk of transmission. 3. Challenges and risks: The CDC document highlights potential implementation challenges and risks associated with the shielding approach, including: o Separation of families and potential mental health impacts. o Difficulty in maintaining infection control and hygiene in crowded settings. o Limited access to healthcare and medical services. 4. Not a camp-based isolation: The shielding approach does not involve isolating high-risk individuals in camps or facilities, but rather creating temporary separation within existing humanitarian settings. 5. ** Lukewarm endorsement**: The CDC document does not endorse the shielding approach but rather presents its potential benefits and challenges, emphasizing the need for careful planning, additional resources, and strict adherence to protocols. 6. Misinformation and Fact-Checking:

Conservative commentator Candace Owens falsely claimed that the CDC proposed putting high-risk Americans into camps, likening it to 1930s Germany. Fact-checking organizations, including FactCheck.org and CNN, have debunked this claim, stating that the document only applies to humanitarian settings and does not endorse camp-based isolation.”

Someone in the CDC drew up these plans to remove the elderly and the infirm (so called “useless eaters”) into “green zones” where no contact was allowed outside camps.

There is o evidence that this approach has ever worked at any time and place in the past.

So close to a totalitarian dictatorship imposed by health bureaucrats like the WHO, CDC, FDA, MHRA, TGA, EMA etc – on a coordinated global basis.

These sorts of plans remain on the books for use in the next scamdemic.

The podcast has much more on surveillance and the role of DoD and the Department of Energy in enforcing compliance.

