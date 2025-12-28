Here’s the US experience summarized by Brave AI:

“William Wolfe, executive director of the Center for Baptist Leadership and a former Trump administration appointee, claims that religious NGOs are receiving hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding to facilitate illegal immigration, human trafficking, child sex trafficking, and population replacement, which he describes as part of a broader effort to undermine American sovereignty and Christian Western civilization.

“ He specifically criticizes organizations such as Catholic Charities, the Lutheran organization, and World Relief, asserting they use a Christian veneer to promote mass migration and are directly contributing to trafficking networks.

“ Wolfe argues that these groups are not acting in genuine religious service but are instead advancing a progressive, globalist agenda, with some receiving over 97% of their funding from federal grants.”

“According to testimony presented during a July 2025 House Committee on Homeland Security hearing, the Biden-Harris administration provided over $6 billion in grants to a network of 15 UN agencies and 230 NGOs, which facilitated the movement of illegal aliens across the U.S. interior.

Organizations like Endeavors and Southwest Key Properties received massive federal funding—Endeavors reported $1.18 billion in revenue in 2022, with 97% from federal grants—and saw significant executive salary increases, including a CEO whose pay doubled.”

“ The hearing also revealed serious mismanagement, including unaccompanied children being sent to poorly vetted sponsors without proper follow-up, staff being hired without background checks, and children being subjected to inappropriate activities and mass vaccinations without consent.!

“Wolfe contends that many executives and employees at these NGOs ignore the downstream consequences of their actions because their livelihoods depend on continued federal funding, and he argues that these groups are not truly serving the “least of these” but are instead enabling exploitation and endangering American citizens.

Now, if this corruption is prevalent In the US, it will be replicated throughout all countries from the EU, through Japan, etc. There is an entire global industry with the same goals ad-linked with the US NGOs named in the Brave AI response above.

Also from Brave AI:

“The European Union (EU) is collectively the largest donor of international aid, providing over €50 billion annually to help overcome poverty and advance global development.

“ The EU’s external action budget is undergoing significant changes, with a proposed increase from €110 billion (2021–2027) to €200.3 billion for the 2028–2034 period, consolidating development cooperation, humanitarian aid, and pre-accession support into a single instrument.

“In Scandinavia, Norway contributed 1.02% of its Gross National Income (GNI) to Official Development Assistance (ODA) in 2022, exceeding the UN target of 0.7%. Sweden contributed 0.99% of its GNI, also surpassing the target. Denmark contributed 0.71% of its GNI, meeting the target. Luxembourg led in percentage terms with 1.05% of GNI.”

“Japan contributed 0.39% of its GNI to ODA in 2019, amounting to $17.47 billion, ranking as the fourth-largest DAC donor.

“The United Kingdom’s foreign aid budget has been significantly reduced. The government plans to cut aid spending to 0.3% of GNI by 2027, its lowest level since 1999, as part of a broader defense spending increase.” – that works out at around U$15 billion a year.

Overseas aid is, by definition spent overseas, not domestically, but we have seen how money spent overseas gets into the hands of local terrorist organisations such as ISIS, Boko Haram and Al-Shabaab, Hamas and Hezbollah who each take their cut in one way or another.

How much co-ordination goes on in local country offices central to massive human trafficking/illegal immigration hitting the West funded from the tens of billions of dollars siphoned off from taxpayers In the West? Who is even asking for accountability? The United Nations? Haha!!! The UN is likely organising the human trafficking, drug and child smuggling. This aid machine has been operating for years with even greater amounts.

International Organization for Migration | IOM, UN Migration

Note that these sums have been greatly reduced in recent years but have been donated annually for the last three decades, at least.

The latest UN report (2024) is here:

https://annualreport.undp.org/

“UNDP’s 23,000+ personnel are working together across 170 countries and territories – for people and our planet.”

Quite the cartel – operated by 23,000 people at the UN level plus all the civil servants working in overseas aid departments In each country and the EU.”

The number of government/NGO workers (and all the contractors/sub-contractors) in the “trade” will easily exceed a million – all part of the human trafficking cartel, taking their cut.

PS - just in - from Brave AI:

“Italian police have seized assets worth more than €8 million (£7 million) as part of a major operation targeting an alleged network that raised funds for Hamas through charities, according to multiple reports from December 28, 2025. The operation, coordinated by Italy’s anti-mafia and anti-terrorism units, led to the arrest of nine suspects accused of diverting around €7 million collected for humanitarian aid to Hamas-linked entities over the past two years.

The investigation, which began after suspicious financial transactions were flagged, uncovered a complex fundraising system headquartered in Genoa with branches in Milan.

Prosecutors allege that over 71% of the funds raised through associations like the Associazione Benefica di Solidarietà con il Popolo Palestinese (ABSPP) were diverted to Hamas’s military wing and to support families of suicide bombers or detained terrorists.

The suspects are accused of belonging to and financing Hamas, a group designated as terrorist by the European Union.

Assets seized include bank accounts, properties, and other financial holdings, with the total value exceeding €8 million.

The operation was conducted in cooperation with Dutch authorities and other EU countries, coordinated through Eurojust, the EU’s judicial agency.

The most prominent suspect, Mohammad Hannoun, president of the Palestinian Association in Italy, was identified as the alleged leader of the network; he denies any connection to Hamas but has publicly supported Palestinian resistance.

Two suspects remain at large, with international arrest warrants issued for them, believed to be in Turkey and Gaza.”

Please take a paid subscription or follow/recommend my site to others you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – (any amount three dollars and above).

ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan