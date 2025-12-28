Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leserly's avatar
Leserly
6h

The UN was set up as a seat for Satan. Even its publisher was called 'Lucifer' and had to be changed to 'Lucis'. Its Satanic dedication has long been known. See Professor Walter Veith, Total Onslaught Episode 26. The United Nations New World Order, The Occult Agenda. https://adtv.watch/total-onslaught/the-united-nations-new-world-order

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture