A few months go, I posted this:

(100) Artificial stupidity – NOT Artificial intelligence

That article points to an obvious factual error with AI and LLM’s in general- a bug- but is it a feature?

I watched a rather interesting 20-minute discussion on Rumble yesterday here Between Dr Peter McCullough and Dr Jessica Rose on the topic of AI influence on vaccine research- spoiler alert- AI removes ‘antiestablishment views that go against institutional views developed by the likes of the WHO/CDC/FDA etc.

VSRF Live #254 - Vaccine Injury: From Research to Recovery:

“Nearly six years after the initial COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the conversation must continue to move forward. For those still struggling with persistent health problems following vaccination, the most urgent question is no longer simply what happened, but what we can do to help those who are still suffering.

Many are still searching for answers. Some report that their health continues to deteriorate. While recovery remains uncertain, researchers and physicians are investigating potential causes, treatment options, and ways to improve patients’ lives.

This Tuesday on VSRF Live, guest host Dr. Jessica Rose welcomes renowned cardiologist, researcher, and author Dr. Peter McCullough, fresh off his latest appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. Having previously collaborated on scientific research, these two scientists will come together for their first dedicated conversation on VSRF Live, bringing their distinct perspectives to some of today’s most pressing vaccine safety questions.

They’ll examine the latest research into spike protein persistence, residual DNA, SV40 regulatory sequences, immune dysfunction, and the potential mechanisms behind persistent post-vaccination symptoms. What does the evidence actually show, and could a better understanding of these mechanisms lead to effective treatments?

From a cardiology perspective, what is Dr. McCullough seeing nearly six years later? Is myocarditis still being diagnosed following vaccination? What about patients who developed cardiac complications years ago? Are they recovering, or are some experiencing persistent inflammation, myocardial scarring, arrhythmias, or other long-term problems?

And most importantly, what is actually helping patients?

Could IVIG, plasmapheresis (therapeutic plasma exchange), or other emerging treatments offer relief? What are physicians seeing in clinical practice, and what do we know about the effectiveness and potential risks of these approaches?

Meanwhile, despite the NIH’s announcement of a new research initiative focused on post-vaccination health problems, the injured report that their inquiries have gone unanswered. For patients whose health continues to deteriorate, the promise of future research offers little comfort without communication, access to care, or meaningful treatment options.

Dr. Rose and Dr. McCullough will explore what independent researchers and clinicians are learning, where the evidence stands, and what needs to happen next.

The science is still evolving, but for those whose health has never recovered, the need for effective treatments couldn’t be more urgent.

Join Dr. Jessica Rose and Dr. Peter McCullough for a fascinating scientist-to-scientist exchange that goes beyond familiar talking points to explore new research, challenging questions, and the search for solutions.

The more interesting part of the conversation between these two luminaries involves the sense of ‘unease’ that is emerging on the use of technology in general. The feeling of being watched, monitored and ‘edited’.

Here’s somewhat prescient toon to play in background:

Rockwell - Somebody’s Watching Me

Anyway, I thought I would pose the question of political bias to another AI- Brave. Here’s what it came back with.

“Research indicates that most large language models (LLMs) exhibit a mild to strong left-leaning political bias in their outputs, particularly on contentious social and political topics. This bias is not inevitable but stems from training data sources and alignment techniques (such as RLHF) that prioritize progressive values like harm avoidance and fairness, which researchers argue skew moral foundations toward liberal interpretations.

Key findings include:

User Perception : Studies from Stanford and others show that users across the political spectrum perceive popular models like ChatGPT and Gemini as having a left-leaning slant, with OpenAI models often rated as the most intensely biased.

Inevitability of Bias : Even base models (pre-instruction tuning) show slight left-leaning bias from internet training data, which is often amplified during post-training alignment .

Model Variance : While most frontier models lean left, some, like xAI’s Grok or Meta’s Llama series, are designed or perceived to be more centrist or less restrictive, though they still show variability and occasional biases.

Implicit Bias : Beyond politics, explicitly unbiased models still display implicit stereotype biases regarding race, gender, and age, mirroring societal prejudices despite refusing overtly discriminatory statements.

Neutrality Debate: Experts note that achieving true neutrality is difficult; removing “woke” elements can reduce factual accuracy by over 20% if models are forced to treat fringe claims as equivalent to established science.

So, a feature, not an ‘artificial stupidity’ bug!

Of course, you can ‘fact check’ LLM’s by asking the same question to other LLM’s and also specify constraints like – remove emotional terms and bias.

Still, be careful out there, stay frosty!

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