From here:

AG Bondi Releases Damning New Details Regarding Salvadorian Illegal Kilmar Abrego Garcia

What are we supposed to think? That, rather than liaising with DoJ about the rationale for deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia, it is part of “due process” to fly off the handle and charge the POTUS Administration with “contempt of court”?

Here’s what got Kilmar Abrego Garcia issued with deportation orders in the first place:

1. Drug Possession and Evasive Behavior During Arrest

2. Arrested with High-Ranking MS-13 Members

3. Garcia Wore MS-13’s Gang Uniform

4. Domestic Violence History Ignored by Media

Why would judges want vermin like this returned to the US? Are they being paid off by MS-13?

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!