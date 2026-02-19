From here;

Kansas Republicans force transgender bathroom restrictions into law | KCUR - Kansas City news and NPR

Democrats opposed the vote that overturned the democrat governors veto.

“The new law will require government buildings, including public schools and universities, to “take every reasonable step” to segregate restrooms and locker rooms by sex.

“Individuals could be fined or sued for $1,000 and criminally charged for repeatedly being accused of using facilities that don’t match the sex they were assigned at birth.”

Here are the other 19 states that have enacted similar legislation.

Movement Advancement Project | Bans on Transgender People Using Bathrooms and Facilities According to their Gender Identity

“State bans transgender people from using bathrooms and facilities consistent with their gender identity in all government-owned buildings and spaces, including K-12 schools, colleges, and more (

7 states)

State bans transgender people from using bathrooms and facilities consistent with their gender identity in K-12 schools and at least some government-owned buildings

(8 states)

State bans transgender people from using bathrooms and facilities consistent with their gender identity in K-12 schools

(5 states)

No state ban on transgender people’s use of bathrooms or facilities

(30 states , 5 territories + D.C.)

State law makes it a criminal offense, in certain circumstances, for transgender people to use bathrooms or facilities consistent with their gender identity

(2 states)

