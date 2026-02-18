Here’s a few:

“Although campaigners argue that a transition to renewable energy will mean oil and gas are no longer needed as a fuel, there are no credible forecasts that do not show some demand for oil and gas in the UK in 2050, even under net zero-compliant scenarios.

It is far from straightforward to replace oil and gas in the energy sector, primarily because the main alternative – renewable generation – is for the most part reliant on weather, and this creates a range of challenges that are difficult and expensive to solve.

It is deeply misleading to suggest that renewables are cheap. It is necessary to build and maintain equivalent amounts of backup generation or storage to be available when wind and sun are not.

Ed Miliband ‘should end mad ban on North Sea oil’ as study eviscerates net zero plan

“Ms Coutinho said: “Whether it’s for jobs or growth, Ed Miliband should take note of Kathryn’s report and end his mad ban on new oil and gas licences, axe the Energy Profits Levy, and back the North Sea.” The report, authored by energy expert Kathryn Porter of Watt-Logic, reveals that replacing domestic oil and gas production with imports would increase emissions by around 50% and could even risk shortages in winter by the end of this year.

“It blasts Labour’s war on the North Sea and suggests it would make the country’s carbon footprint worse. In a harrowing prediction it lays bare that the UK would still need around 168 million barrels of oil in 2050, the year Labour want to hit net zero as the country would still need the fossil fuel for plastics, fertilisers and medicines.

Th tin-eared brain-dead spreadsheet ‘wonks’ in the DESNZ TRASHED THE report and dismissed its findings in true cult fashion:

“A DESNZ spokesperson dismissed the report saying: “Issuing new licences to explore new fields will not take a penny off bills, cannot make us energy secure, and will only accelerate the worsening climate crisis. We’re giving the sector and its investors the long-term certainty to invest and support jobs through our plan for the North Sea and by replacing the Energy Profits Levy when it ends by 2030, or earlier if its price floor is triggered.”

There is no climate crisis – FOOLS!

Just how stupid is it to import ‘dirty’ oil and gas when the UK has its own clean stuff that it can control. Recall that instead of using ‘scrubbers’ to remove particulate matter from coal fired power stations and coal mines, Mad Miliband shut them down, blew them up and concreted hem over. The act of a religious moron with no brains or eye on future potential.