Keir Starmer to axe NHS England in major overhaul of health service | Politics | News | Express.co.uk

“Keir Starmer has announced that NHS England will be abolished to "cut bureaucracy" and bring management of the health service "back into democratic control".

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said that 10,000 roles will be scrapped as a result of the move, leading to “hundreds of millions of pounds in savings”.

“… if you can believe it, we’ve got a communications team in NHS England, we’ve got a communications team in the health department of government; we’ve got a strategy team in NHS England, a strategy team in the government department. We are duplicating things that could be done once.”

“Sir Keir said decisions about billions of pounds of taxpayer policy should not be taken by an “arms-length” body as he vowed to implement sweeping reforms which the Government says will deliver better care for patients.

He also took aim at a "cottage industry of checkers and blockers slowing down delivery for working people" while arguing the state has become bigger but weaker.

Good luck with that!

If Starmer delivers, the nation will cheer.

As with all “sweeping changes” the devil will be in the detail and in patient outcomes.

Wiil this reduce the waiting time for treatment, since this is all about bureaucracy and not delivery, will this just end up in more disorganised delivery and mounting patient frustration.

These health measures will be part of the upcoming Spring budget on 26 March 2025.

Of note is the plan to build 1.5 million new homes over the next four years - via 12 new cities!

C0st pf around £500,000 each - plus all the infrastructure - call it half a million for “green” houses - and you come up with additional spending of around 750 billion pounds.

Then there’s the need to replenish the weapons and ammunition blown up in Ukraine and captured/ sold by/to the Russians!

Then there’s all the spending on idiotic “net zero” policies that simply add even more to energy bills that have already been ramped up by 20 per cent in the last year.

The Spring budget will be a watershed event - the Marxist labour government will show just how stupid it is.

Remember all those new houses are not for Brits - they are for illegal and legal migrants,

Onwards!!!