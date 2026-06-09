There is no clue as to the motivation of the villain - perhaps he was crazy.

For those interested in the details:

Sudanese ‘beheading’ suspect in Belfast knife attack is asylum seeker who travelled from Paris to Dublin then UK on bus - before he was given leave to remain seven months later | Daily Mail Online

And here with embedded video:

Belfast Horror: African Migrant Tries To Saw Off Victim’s Head In Street Attack | ZeroHedge

Th identity of the victim and the attempted murder are not public, per Brave AI:.

“The search context does not provide the name of the Sudanese man arrested for the attempted beheading in Belfast.

“The name of the victim in the North Belfast attempted murder stabbing is not publicly disclosed in the available reports.”

The attempted murderer took a flight from Sudan to Paris, then a flight from Pais to Dublin and then a bus from Dublin to Belfast.

“Currently, you can fly between Khartoum and Paris with Ethiopian Airlines, easyJet, Ryanair, ITA Airways, Vueling.”

“There are no direct flights between Sudan (including Khartoum and Port Sudan) and Paris. All available routes require at least one stopover, typically via hubs like Addis Ababa (Ethiopian Airlines) or Istanbul (Turkish Airlines).

Flights from Paris to Khartoum cost around £800.

Microsoft Bing Travel - Flights from Paris to Khartoum

Flights from Paris to Dublin cost around $60

https://www.kayak.com/flight-routes/Paris-PAR/Dublin-DUB

and a bus or train from Dublin to Belfast costs around £10 – from Brave AI:

“Coach is the most affordable option, with tickets starting from £8 (National Express) or £11 (Aircoach/Dublin Express), averaging around £17. Train tickets are more expensive, typically starting from £21 with an average price of £21–£25.”

All up.. around a thousand pounds. How many Sudanese have that kind of money?

The villain first entered into the ‘safe country of France and then passed into the ‘safe country of Ireland. How can this happen?

The @home Office of the UK then granted him indefinite leave to remain in the UK. I am beginning to think the entire Home Office is staffed by Muslims!

“He was granted leave to remain in the UK for a fixed period of five years, which was valid until 2028.

The Home Office confirmed that the Sudanese national, who entered the UK via Dublin in February 2023, was granted refugee status and this specific leave to remain in September 2023. He has been charged with attempted murder following the incident in north Belfast.

Sudan I in the midst of a civil war. From Brave AI:

“As of 2026, the population of Sudan is estimated to be between 49.7 million and 53.3 million, depending on the source.

From here:

Sudan - Wikipedia

“Sudan has extensive economic relations with China. China obtains ten percent of its oil from Sudan. According to a former Sudanese government minister, China is Sudan’s largest supplier of arms.[250]

“The People’s Republic of China is one of Sudan’s major trading partners, China owns a 40 percent share in the Greater Nile Petroleum Operating Company.[305]

“The country also sells Sudan small arms, which have been used in military operations such as the conflicts in Darfur and South Kordofan.

“The Arab population is estimated at 70% of the national total. They are almost entirely Muslims and speak predominantly Sudanese Arabic.

“Since 1983, a combination of civil war and famine has taken the lives of nearly two million people in Sudan.[279] It is estimated that as many as 200,000 people had been taken into slavery during the Second Sudanese Civil War.

“According to a 2013 UNICEF report, 88% of women in Sudan had undergone female genital mutilation.[281] Sudan’s Personal Status law on marriage has been criticised for restricting women’s rights and allowing child marriage.[282][283] Evidence suggests that support for female genital mutilation remains high, especially among rural and less well educated groups, although it has been declining in recent years.[284] Homosexuality is illegal; as of July 2020 it was no longer a capital offence, with the highest punishment being life imprisonment.”

So, does that mean that tens of millions of Sudanese people would qualify for asylum in the UK – provided the UN/Chinese or NGOs run by the likes of Soros, cough up a thousand pounds or so?

Onwards!

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