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Markker
1h

I'm so cynical these days to believe anyone can reach dizzy heights, fame, fortune, through hard work, dedication, luck, even. I think most sports are really bread and circus with outcomes already chosen then those who've never actually worked a real job can bet, hedging, and make tons of dosh simply betting the right way.

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