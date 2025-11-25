From here:

Fury over plans to turn tiny UK village into massive new £8bn town with 20,000 homes

“Locals living near a hotspot for footballers and celebrities have blasted plans to build a 20,000-home new town on their doorsteps. The £8 billion scheme would see 2,400 acres of greenbelt land in East Cheshire be developed into Adlington New Town.

“The most affordable houses are expected to cost around £400,000.

There are no details on whether the £8 billion cost includes the associated infrastructure – roads, roundabouts, street lights, bus stops, railways/&stations, utility connections (gas, electricity, sewage, etc) plus “new build shopping centers/supermarkets, town halls/council offices, libraries, churches, post offices and other essential public buildings.

These “extras” could easily double the £400,000 cost/house – an estimate of 100,000 pounds per “affordable” house. No doubt the new houses will be “green” houses with solar panels/heat pumps etc.

Building tower blocks would be 40-50% cheaper. Each 40 storey “XL” tower block with 25 apartments per storey could house 3,000 people (3 people/apartment).

The planned 20,000 new “green” houses would probably house 60,000 people (average 2 parents with one kid).

The equivalent of 20 “XL tower blocks

Build up in a tower or sprawl out as a “new town.

– I would guesstimate that one (40 storey) “XL” tower with apartments/floor would cost around £300 million – 20 would cost around £6 billion compared to he £8-16 billion cost of building an entire new town.

We now have our first estimate of the costs of the Labour government’s pledge to build a million homes over the remaining four years of the current parliament.

Its estimate of 8 billion pounds for 20,000 new homes for an average cost of £400,000 each scales up to £400 billion pounds for a million new homes.

I guesstimate the average cost pr house is double that – so £800 billion pounds – 27% of the current 3 trillion pounds of national debt -or GDP since national debt =100% of GDP!

Maybe this 400 billion will be excluded from the Budget tomorrow – as “recoverable“ capital “spending” the houses can be sold and their construction can be treated as “capital spending” not “general government” spending. - a sleight of hand that never ends well.

These “green” houses will no doubt end up as part of th stock of council housing – expanding the balance sheet of the council and staying on the “books” of the (new?) council).

There will be recurring debt servicing costs for th £400 billion - £2 billion a year at 5% - double that for £800 billion!

Let’s look at the plans for house building in tomorrow’s budget plus recognition of an increase in defence spending from 2.5% of GDP - £75 billion per annum –( to 5% of GDP in defence spending) = £150 billion a year promised by NATO countries to Trump.

Keep an eye out for another dozen such “new towns” to house1-3 million illegal immigrants.

Onwards!!!

