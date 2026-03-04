Unprecedented visa bans placed on four nations over asylum concerns

“Unprecedented” visa restrictions have been placed on four countries after asylum applications soared.

The Home Office confirmed on Wednesday that an “emergency brake” had been placed on UK student visas for people from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan.

The Government will end all sponsored study visas for migrants from all four of these countries, as well as skilled worker visas for Afghan nationals.

Why single out these countries?

From Brave AI:

“Albanians, Romanians, and Poles are among the most frequently represented nationalities in UK crime statistics, particularly in prison populations and convictions. Analysis of data from 2021 to 2023 shows that Albanians had the highest conviction rate per 10,000 population for overall crimes, followed by Moldovans, Congolese, Namibians, and Somalis.

For sexual offences, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Namibia, Chad, and Moldova had the highest conviction rates, with foreign nationals convicted at a rate 71% higher than British nationals.

In violent crime, Poland, Romania, Ireland, Lithuania, and Portugal were top nationalities by raw numbers of convictions, while Albanians, Iraqis, and Somalis had notably higher rates per capita.

Drug-related offences were most common among Albanians, Poles, Lithuanians, and Romanians, with foreign nationals convicted at a rate 69% higher than the British population.

Theft convictions were highest among Romanians, Poles, and Irish, with foreign nationals at a 25% higher rate than British citizens.

The Telegraph analysis of prison data found that one in 50 Albanians in the UK is in prison, the highest rate among all nationalities. The Home Office has confirmed plans to publish nationality data on foreign criminals in the community, with Albanians, Romanians, and Poles expected to be the most common nationalities.

“Pakistani nationals accounted for 14,353 individuals sentenced for crimes in England and Wales in 2024, representing 2.2% of all offenders sentenced, according to official government statistics.

They were slightly overrepresented in the criminal justice system compared to their share of the population, with an arrest rate of 11.3 per 1,000 people (2022/23), higher than the national average of 11.2 per 1,000.

“Bangladeshi nationals were sentenced in 5,516 cases in 2024, making up 0.9% of all sentenced offenders. Their arrest rate was 8.7 per 1,000 people (2022/23), slightly below the national average.

“In terms of specific crimes:

Sexual offences: In 2024, 56 Pakistani nationals were convicted, ranking fourth among foreign nationalities. 148 Indian nationals were convicted, the highest number for any nationality that year.

Overall convictions: Between 2021 and 2023, 2,199 Pakistani nationals were convicted, and 1,000 were convicted for serious crimes like violence, theft, and drugs.

“Despite these figures, British Muslims, who are predominantly of Pakistani and Bangladeshi descent, do not commit crime at substantially higher rates than White British people when adjusted for age and other factors, according to analysis by Aporia and the Migration Observatory.

The data also shows that Pakistani and Bangladeshi communities are overrepresented in arrests and convictions, but this may be influenced by broader socio-economic and systemic factors.

Based on crime data, the banning of people from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan sems to miss the mark – the ban would be better applied to nationals from Poland, Romania, Ireland, Lithuania, and Portugal and especially Pakistan!

Of note:

“Shabana Mahmood (/ʃəˈbɑːnə məˈmuːd/, born 17 September 1980) is a British politician and barrister who has been serving as Home Secretary since 2025. Shabana Mahmood was born on 17 September 1980 in Birmingham, the daughter of Zubaida and Mahmood Ahmed.[3] Her parents are of Pakistani origin with roots in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir.[4]

Mirpur made the news recently:

“Tahir Ali, Labour MP for Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley, has been at the center of a political controversy for supporting a new international airport in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)—a region administered by Pakistan but claimed by India.

The campaign, backed by 20 UK MPs and peers, involves a letter addressed to Pakistan’s Prime Minister, urging the government to fulfill a long-standing promise to build the airport. The MPs argue that the nearest airport, Islamabad International Airport, is over 130 km away, requiring over three hours of driving after long-haul flights, which creates significant hardship for the UK’s British Kashmiri diaspora, estimated at over a million people.

More detail here:

Fury as Labour MP is ‘more concerned about new airport in Pakistan than Birmingham’s strike chaos’ | Daily Mail Online

