The UK has a housing crisis borne of immigration and annual shortfalls In construction) that requires the housing of 3 million people.

Regular readers will recall that I have postulated that the election manifesto pledge to build 300,000 homes a year over the life of the current parliament- a year has gone by since labour were elected to office, so 300,000 homes a year can be rounded down to a million over the remaining four years of Parliament due to expire in 2029.

I suggested that the one million homes equated to 3 million people and that this could be achieved by building ten new cities of 300,000 people for an average cost of around 500,000 POUNDS each by the time all the infrastructure of roads, sewage, water, lighting, wiring, gas etc are built and the “green regulations” re mt plus all the far higher wage rates are paid for the foreign labour ha would need to be employed to double the size of the UK construction labour force and the price pressures on materials.

I suggested that the cost of ten new cities would be around 1 million times 500,000 pounds per house = half a trillion pounds.

40 storey apartment buildings (XL blocks) could be built with 25 apartments per storey that could house an average of 3 people per apartment - 3,000 per tower block - 1,000 tower blocks needed across the UK.

This would create the economic growth and solve th unemployment problem that he Labour government desperately needs to address.

The apartments could be built for half he cot of houses but would still run to s quarter of a trillion pounds for a millio apartments.

Well, it looks like Brent Council is reviewing prior (2023) plans for high rise apartment blocks.

“Property developers Hollybrook have resubmitted plans to Brent Council to develop the Neasden Goods Yard site, which is situated next to Neasden Underground Station. The developers claim the revised plan “continues to deliver an exemplary scheme” with the same “significant public benefits”.

Plans to redevelop the site were initially put forward in 2023, however, the scheme has been scaled back both in terms of building height - with the largest building previously reaching a colossal 51 storeys - and in student accommodation numbers.”

“If approved, the development will provide 1,084 homes - including a range of one to three-bedroom build-to-rent, private sale and social rent units - and 492 student accommodation units - down from 1,151 and 604 respectively in the previous application. Of the total homes outlined, planning documents show that just 105 will be ‘affordable’ - just shy of 10 per cent - with the remainder earmarked for buy-to-rent or market sale.

“Of the seven towers, two are described as “mid-range buildings” of five and 16 storeys in height. The remaining five tall towers would be 36, 39, 39, 39 and 45 storeys - the latter of which would become the tallest tower block in the Brent. It will also see the construction of retail space and a community centre.”

There are no cost estimates mentioned in h MSN article r this one:

My guess is that the 1,500 homes would cost £250,000 each or £375 million pounds and likely double that with normal cost overruns .

The demographics of Brent - from Brave AI:

“Brent has the highest proportion of residents born outside the UK in England and Wales, with 52% of its population born abroad as of 2019, and over 65% of residents belonging to Black, Asian, and minority ethnic groups, the second-highest percentage in England and Wales. The borough also has significant populations of Black African, Black Caribbean, White Irish, and Asian Other groups, including Sri Lankan, Afghan, Filipino, Nepalese, and Tamil communities.”

“Brent Council is run by the Labour Party, which holds an overall majority with 49 out of the 57 council seats. The council has been under Labour majority control since 2010. The current leader of the council is Muhammed Butt, a Labour member who has held the position since 4 June 2014. Although there have been recent developments, including Labour blocking eight councillors from re-standing in the next election and some Labour councillors defecting to the Green Party , Labour still retains political control of the council.”

“Brent Council’s revised General Fund revenue budget for 2025/26 is £431.4 million, with a forecast overspend of £9.2 million against this budget as of Quarter 2 2025/26.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/crl94n0wy32o

“Five councillors at a north London council have defected from the Labour Party and joined the Greens.”

“The councillors who joined the Greens are: Harbi Farah and Mary Mitchell, who represent Welsh Harp, Iman Ahmadi Moghaddam, who represents Wembley Park, Tony Ethapemi, who represents Stonebridge and Erica Gbajumo, who represents Brondesbury Park.

The Labour group now has 44 councillors, with the Greens on five. The Conservatives have five councillors, and the Liberal Democrats have three.

