In the last session on the last day of the UK Parliament before Christmas recess - Labour is “minded” to defer local elections AGAIN!

Nobody said that Labour politicians are smart – but “stupid” fails to encompass he extent of their ignorant banality.

Labour had planned on “locking in the control of a “red wall” of support that seemed to be exist at the time of their record 2024 general election victory – that record victory was secured with a paltry electoral turnout of around 60% and 30% support for Labour – it was what is termed a “shallow” victory.

The unforeseen development since July 2024 is that non-traditional parties such as UK Reform, Liberal Democrats and the Greens .

The combined support for Labour and the opposition Conservatives is at record lows for these two parties. Brits hate both.

Remember he Labour party has 404 seats out of 650 – It can do what it likes – one of the things it ”liked” was the devolution of power in England.

From Brave AI:

“The English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill was sponsored by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, with Angela Rayner, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, introducing the Bill in the House of Commons on 10 July 2025.

“ The Bill was also sponsored by Baroness Taylor of Stevenage, a Labour life peer, in the House of Lords.”

Angela Rayner was sacked as deputy leader of the Labour party for tax evasion.

“The English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill, was introduced to Parliament on 10th July 2025. This Bill establishes a standardised Devolution Framework, which includes legal powers, funding commitments, and governance arrangements, and grants these powers automatically to each level of Strategic Authority.

The Bill also creates a standard voting method based on a simple majority to unblock decision-making in Combined Authorities and Combined County Authorities. Therefore, while the White Paper is not legally binding, the legislative framework it proposed has been formalised into law via the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill.”

In short, labour wated to completely reorganise all local authorities in England, redrawing county boundaries and combing them in various ways.”

Per Brave AI:

“The English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill proposes significant structural changes to local government in England, including the reorganisation of local council boundaries to transition two-tier areas into unitary structures.”

“The government has set a timetable for reorganisation, requiring two-tier authorities to submit interim plans by 21 March 2025 and full proposals by 28 November 2025. These proposals must establish one or more single-tier authorities per area, with a population of approximately 500,000 or more, and must include evidence of local engagement.

How much jerrymandering has gone on that favours Labour? Who knows??? Stinks of it though.

“A combined authority (CA) is a type of local government body in England established by the Local Democracy, Economic Development and Construction Act 2009, allowing two or more contiguous local authorities to voluntarily pool responsibilities and receive devolved functions from central government. These authorities are created through a joint agreement among member councils and are designed to improve the delivery of services such as transport, economic development, skills, housing, and strategic planning across a wider geographic area. CAs do not replace individual local authorities but operate as a collective body with enhanced powers and funding through devolution deals with the UK government.”

Devolution deals = taxpayer funds to “pet” authorities.

And now? :

“The Labour Government has offered up to 63 local authorities the opportunity to delay their scheduled May 2026 local elections until 2027, citing the need to manage a complex local government reorganisation and the establishment of new mayoral structures.

Nine local authority elections in England have been delayed so far, with their dates moved from May 2025 to May 2026 to facilitate local government reorganisation and devolution efforts. These include seven county councils—East Sussex, Essex, Hampshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Surrey, and West Sussex—and two unitary authorities, Thurrock and the Isle of Wight. Additionally, four new mayoral elections, originally scheduled for 2026, have been further delayed to 2028 due to ongoing reorganisation.”

All part of the plan to lock-in (prior) support that has now spectacularly backfired as Labour (and the Conservatives0 look to be wiped out by other opposition parties.

“When it looks like you are losing – cancel or postpone the game!”

Gerrymandering and electoral fraud – devious as well as ignorant and censoring bastards !

Side note:

Local councils in the UK do not directly implement national party policies, as their powers and responsibilities are defined by national legislation and funding frameworks.

While councils are influenced by the political parties that hold control, they operate within constraints set by the UK government, including national funding settlements, limits on council tax and business rates, and overarching policy directives.

Councils have the authority to make decisions on local services such as housing, planning, waste, and local transport, but these decisions must align with national laws and priorities.”

Onwards!!!

