Some conext from Brave AI:

“I suspect that these people make up significant numbers of thos on council waiting lists

“In the year ending March 2026, 93,525 people claimed asylum in the UK, representing a 12% decrease from the previous year. This total comprised 76,714 applications, with the top nationalities including Pakistan, Eritrea, Iran, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sudan.

As of March 2025, there were 1.34 million households registered on local authority housing waiting lists in England, marking a 1% increase from the previous year and the highest figure since 2014.You may be as confused as I am about the vote buying tactics of the UK’s major political parties as far as solving the UK housing crisis is concerned.

Low cost housing is separate and distinct from ‘normal housing - and is intended to (magically) be 50% cheaper.

First we had the Labour government with an election pledge to build 300,000 new homes each year over this Parliament (2024-2029.

Then we have UK Reform pledging to build 70,000 affordable homes every year for a decade IF they win the next election.

Well, Labour have announced devolution of planning powers to local mayors plus a share of income and VAT paid in local districts to give mayors more money (and central and government even less!

From here:

# UK moves ahead with first £10 billion wave of low-rent housing plan

“Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who moved into Downing Street in July, has promised to build more social rent homes, which offer ​tenants a discount of around 50% to market ⁠rates. He says the move will reduce the long-term welfare bill and homelessness as well as provide security to people on lower incomes.

“Councils built this country out of a housing crisis once before. Backed properly, and trusted to get on with it, they will do it again,” Burnham said in a statement.

Over time, more than £16 billion of the total 10-year funding plan will be allocated outside London, the government said.

It did not provide an estimate for the total number of homes likely to be built with the first wave of financing because London’s allocation has yet to be split between councils in the capital. Around 20,000 new homes in northern English cities were likely to be financed in the first wave.

Devolved powers t o Scotland, Wales and Ulster have resulted in fiscal deficits of around 10% of GDP- compared to an overall (national) UK fiscal deficit of around 4% (£132 billion for 2025/6).

Well here are some details of the initial £10 billion central government financing of ‘affordable’ housing- from Brave AI:

“he £39 billion investment is allocated through the Social and Affordable Homes Programme to deliver approximately 300,000 new homes across England over the next ten years. The initial phase of this plan involves distributing nearly £10 billion to 33 strategic partners, including local councils and housing associations, to construct more than 70,000 properties.

Overall programme. £39 billion for 300,000 homes = average /home of £130,000 each

“The £39 billion investment is allocated through the Social and Affordable Homes Programme, a 10-year initiative running from 2026 to 2036. The funding is managed by Homes England outside London and the Greater London Authority (GLA) within the capital.

Estimated delivery and allocation:

Total Homes: The programme aims to deliver approximately 300,000 social and affordable homes over the decade.

Social Rent Target: At least 60% of these homes (roughly 180,000) are designated for social rent.

Initial Allocations: The first stage of funding has allocated over £10 billion to deliver more than 70,000 homes via 33 strategic partners.

Regional Breakdown: Significant initial funding includes £6 billion for London, £529 million for Greater Manchester (4,400 homes), £445 million for the North East (3,400 homes), £441 million for West Yorkshire (4,000 homes), and £409 million for the West Midlands (3,200 homes).

“social and affordable homes” generally attract rents that are 50% below ‘market’ rents.

I count 15,000 homes in that list for 1.3 billion plus 6 billion for London.

Here’s average prices per region from Brave AI:

“Key regional averages include:

London: ~£520,100 – £533,000 (Most Expensive)

South East: ~£384,300 – £385,000

East of England: ~£338,800 – £340,000

South West: ~£318,000 – £318,800

West Midlands: ~£262,000 – £262,800

East Midlands: ~£252,000 – £253,900

North West: ~£210,000 – £225,000

Yorkshire & Humber: ~£215,000 – £211,496

North East: ~£151,100 – £168,000 (Most Affordable)

£130,000 is considerably lower than average regional prices – hence the description ‘low cost’.

For the most expensive are

“The £6 billion allocated to the Greater London Authority for the Social and Affordable Homes Programme is intended to support the delivery of thousands of new social and affordable homes across London, with the specific total number to be confirmed after the initial bidding round.

There is no detail on how many thousands of homes, but on a pro rata population basis (15%) the target would be around 45,000 homes (15% of 300,000).

It is not detailed whether th costings include the infrastructure (roads/roundabouts/sewers, schools/town halls/pubs/libraries/swimming pools/mosques/churches plumbing grid connections/internet hook-ups/drive ways arterial road connections (to motorways etc)- or how ‘green the low cost social houses must be (insulation/solar panel/heat pumps etc.

Neither is there any detail on whether the social housing will mostly go to the Muslim invasion currently being suffered or whether mosques would have to be an integral part of new housing estates.

A’ Fun fact’ on the housing of Muslims in social housing in London:

Over 80% of Muslims in Hackney are renters, with nearly 70% living in social housing

In Southwark, 72% of household residents who identified as Muslim lived in social rented housing as of the 2021 Census.

What better way to lock in votes than by giving cheap accommodation?

Here is a taste of average (not low coat ‘social’ housing:

Key Trends (England)

Post-Crisis Low: Completions dropped to 106,720 in 2010, the weakest figure in the timeline, before rising to 109,440 in 2013.

Recovery: Numbers climbed to roughly 170,000 by 2015 and peaked at 232,820 net additional dwellings in 2021/22.

Recent Stability: The 2023/24 financial year saw 221,070 net additions, with planning permissions for 2024 estimated at ~310,000 and a completion rate of 71%.

The construction of low cost social housing must diver labour and materials away from this ‘natural build-out rate.

I suspect that Labour’s apprenticeship drive for builders/sparkies ’fridgies’/plumbers/’dry wallers’/interior decorators etc had better accelerate to ‘warp speed’ levels and damn the quality- tomorrow’s slums are tomorrow’s issue!?

I suggest that around 80% of low cost homes will be allocated by Muslim mayors in major regions TO MUSLIM asylum seekers!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan