She needs to be deported as a criminal – why is she not deported under UK law????

https://metro.co.uk/2025/12/01/labour-mp-tulip-siddiq-sentenced-jail-corruption-bangladesh-25022075/

“A Labour MP and former minister has been sentenced to two years in prison in Bangladesh over corruption allegations.

Tulip Siddiq, 43, was found guilty of influencing her aunt, Bangladesh’s ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, to secure a plot of land.

The plot,⁠ measuring roughly 13,610 square feet, was unlawfully allocated through political influence and collusion with senior officials, according to prosecutors.

Hasina was sentenced to death but fled to India in August 2024 before her arrest.

“Siddiq denied any involvement, and the Prime Minister’s Office stated that Prime Minister Keir Starmer maintained confidence in her as Economic Secretary to the Treasury.”

“Prime Minister Keir Starmer accepted her resignation, noting that no evidence of financial misconduct had been found. The UK Anti-Corruption Coalition called for Siddiq to relinquish her economic crime responsibilities due to a potential conflict of interest, given her family ties to the deposed regime in Bangladesh.

“In 2024, the Financial Times reported that Siddiq’s and Labour leader Keir Starmer‘s families were close friends.

A tangled web indeed!

The UK has no extra extradition with Bangladesh.

Tulip is just another Bangladeshi criminal who neds to be deported via overseas crimes:

“In the year ending September 2025, Bangladeshis were among the top nationalities claiming asylum in the UK, with a grant rate of 18% at the initial decision stage, indicating that a significant number of claims were made, though a low proportion were initially approved.

The number of asylum claims from Bangladeshis increased by 14% in the year ending March 2024 compared to the previous year, and the trend of rising claims continued into 2025. In the year ending June 2025, Bangladeshis were part of the top five nationalities, together with Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, and Eritrea, representing over a third of all claimants.

The total number of asylum applications in the UK from October 2024 to September 2025 reached 110,051, a 13% increase from the previous year, with Bangladeshis contributing to this rise.

Onwards!!!

