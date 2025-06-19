A moment of personal privilege, Hi to all my friends and subscribers, I am back at 15% capacity and looking at a slow recovery over the next 6 months. This will be my first article back under the new reduced regime.

The Labour government has announced a national enquiry into the UK child rape gangs. This will probably take a few years and will probably cost a hundred million pounds as with the COVID enquiry which has cost 300 million pounds so far and has missed the main issues: including the head of the MHRA who is totally unaware that there were two processes, process 1 was used in the clinical trial while process 2 was used to inject the planet. Process 2 was 3x more toxic than process 1.

https://data.who.int/dashboards/covid19/vaccines

There were two operation warp speeds, one in the US and the other in the UK. The US Warp Speed failed, followed shortly by the UK AstraZeneca. Trump is in charge of Warp Speed in the US and he must recant as he was badly advised by Fauci Collins and Birx. Trump now has better advisers around him, which now means he has even more reason to recant.

One of Rachel Reeves Keys's promises is to build 300,000 affordable houses every year for the next 5 years. The average price of a house in the UK is 265,497. A low-cost/affordable house is likely going to cost somewhere around 250,000. Over the next 5 years once adding in all the additional costs that come with building new homes such as; plumbing, wiring, drainage, street lighting, etc. We can assume that an affordable house could easily cost around 500,000. Doing the calculation with the logic set out by Rachel she believes that she will be spending 500,000 x 300,000 = 150,000,000,000 in each of the next 5 years. Within 2 years to paint a picture she is preparing to populate a Greater Glasgow.

We have hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants that were being housed in hotels, the aim of the labour government is to house them in low-cost affordable housing. They haven’t started the construction of 1 house yet even though it has been 1 year later. The average age of the Muslim population is 27, in 30 years' time that will increase to 57 in comparison the average of the white population is 43 so within 30 years' time it will be 73. The UK housing market is capable of creating 300,000 homes per year, and Rachel Reeves intends to double that. With that in mind, there are not enough labour workers in the UK currently to accommodate a housing increase of this size, which means they will have to be imported internationally with inflated wages which is another example of why house prices will double.

The low-cost housing is being built for the 57-year-old immigrants instead of the 73-year-old indigenous population. This is one of the reasons why Sadiq Khan wants to build over the green belt surrounding London.

Rachel Reeves 40B pounds on affordable housing in the next 10 years. As we have seen above the number 150,000,000,000 is far more expensive than Rachel said.

Do your own calculation with the above to prove it !!

The Labour Government is desperate in the UK. Not growth in the economy but growth per capita. Net 0 policies have cost the UK economy 220 Billion since 2006, this excludes the Gas and electricity bills since that time. 42 billion is the increase in energy bills to households 28,000,000 x 1500 (the difference between the current bill of 2000 per year less the 470 per year in 2010) since 2010 (which is when the data has been recorded)

All calculations are in Sterling Pounds unless stated otherwise.

Onwards!!!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. I am incurring staff to write this! You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan