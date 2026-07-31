From Brave AI:

“Labour’s Bev Craig won the Greater Manchester mayoral by-election, succeeding Andy Burnham who became Prime Minister.

The contest went to a second round of voting under the supplementary vote system, as no candidate secured over 50% of first-preference votes.

Craig defeated Reform UK’s Sian Astley after second-choice preferences were counted, with Craig receiving the majority of transfers from eliminated candidates, particularly the Green Party.

The election saw a historically low turnout of 25.14% (538,659 votes), down from 32% in 2024. While Craig’s victory was expected, the result marked the first electoral test for the new Labour government in Burnham’s former stronghold, with the Green Party claiming a “record result” despite being eliminated in the first round.

“he Greater Manchester electorate for the 2026 mayoral by-election consisted of 2,142,779 registered voters, making it the largest by-election in UK history.

538,000 votes out of an electorate of 2.1 million.

“After the supplementary voting count was completed, Labour’s Bev Craig was declared the winner with a total of 309,525 votes, compared to Reform UK’s Sian Astley who received 157,178 votes.

Bev Craig (Labour): 309,525 votes (Winner)

Sian Astley (Reform UK): 157,178 votes (Second place, 33.7% of total vote share)

The election utilized the supplementary voting (SV) system, meaning if no candidate secured over 50% of first-choice votes, the top two candidates advanced to a second round where second-preference votes were redistributed. Five other candidates, including the Green Party’s Geraldine Coggins and the Conservative’s Phil Eckersley, were eliminated after the first count.

The electorate was distributed across the 10 local authorities as follows:

Manchester : 406,516

Wigan : 252,615

Stockport : 228,239

Bolton : 217,169

Salford : 200,941

Trafford : 177,507

Tameside : 174,356

Oldham : 172,048

Rochdale : 169,298

Bury: 144,090

This electorate size is significantly larger than previous by-elections and comparable to the populations of several EU member states.

You can read about Bev Craig here:

Bev Craig - Wikipedia

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan