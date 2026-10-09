From Brave AI:

“In the Holborn and St Pancras by-election held on October 9, 2026, a total of 27,309 ballots were cast, representing a voter turnout of 38.76% from the electorate of 71,300.

The election, triggered by former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer‘s resignation in September 2026, saw Abdi-Wali defeat Green Party leader Zack Polanski by a margin of over 3,000 votes.

Abdi-Wali received 12,292 votes, while Polanski came in second with 8,928 votes.

Sagal Abdi-Wali of the Labour Party won the seat with 12,292 votes, defeating Green Party leader Zack Polanski, who received 8,928 votes. The result marked a significant victory for Labour in the constituency formerly held by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The Conservative candidate Ewan Cameron placed third with 1,922 votes. This victory serves as a significant early test for current Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who had issued a last-minute appeal for voters to support the Labour candidate. Voter turnout was recorded at 38.7%, the lowest for any by-election in England during the current parliament.

the Somers Town area near Euston station is home to a large Somali community, and that approximately 22,000 Muslims (about 20% of residents) live in the constituency. The Labour candidate, Sagal Abdi-Wali, is a former child refugee from Somalia who grew up in Camden.

The seat was won with 17% of the electorate (12,292/71,300)

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