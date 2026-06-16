From here (h/t CITIZEN FREE PRESS)

Largest wind project in the US comes online in New Mexico

“SunZia, developed by California-based Pattern Energy Group, features more than 900 turbines and generates 3,650 megawatts of power, which will supply about 1 million homes.”

“The SunZia Wind Project is more than three times the size of the next two largest wind farms, Alta Wind Energy Center in California and Great Prairie Wind Farm in Texas, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Friday.”

“June marks the beginning of the project’s commercial operations after nearly two decades of permitting and planning. Pattern started constructing the $11 billion project in 2023, and some wind turbines were producing power around April 2026 during a testing phase.”

11 billion bucks! Wow!

From Braved AI:

“Arizona has 3,142,443 housing units, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data cited by Point2Homes. Of these, 2,796,790 households are occupied, with 64.1% being detached single-family homes.”

“New Mexico has approximately 837,414 households, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data (2019–2023 American Community Survey 5-year estimates).

Which rather begs the question “why aren’t a million out of 3 million homes getting the benefit of that $11 billion wind farm?

Of course – the electricity is sold out of state!

“In New Mexico, wind makes up 45% of the total power capacity mix with the addition of the project, according to the EIA. The remaining installed generating capacity is primarily split between solar at roughly 19% and natural gas, which also accounts for about 19%.”

“The power generated by the SunZia project spans three counties, including San Miguel County with nearly 250 turbines and Lincoln and Torrance counties with almost 700. The power generated by those turbines will reach central Arizona and Southern California through a 550-mile transmission line, about 350 miles of which crosses through central and western New Mexico.”

““Our renewable wind resource is getting exported to the West and helping western states reach their renewable portfolio goals,” Mostoller said.”

From Brave AI:

“Arizona household electricity prices have increased by approximately 4.3% over the last three years, rising from an average retail residential price of 15.49 cents per kWh in May 2024 to 15.76 cents per kWh in May 2025. While national rates jumped by 6.5% during this same period, Arizona’s rate increase of 1.7% was significantly lower.

“Despite this modest per-kilowatt-hour increase, many residents have experienced higher total bills due to:

Increased Consumption: Hotter summers and record temperatures have driven up air conditioning usage.

Time-of-Use Pricing: Higher rates during peak evening hours for cooling.

Provider Hikes: Specific utilities like APS and SRP have implemented rate adjustments and surcharges, with some customers reporting monthly bill increases of $20–$90 compared to previous years.

“Household electricity prices in New Mexico have increased by approximately 8.1% from 2024 to 2025, adding about $90 to the average annual bill.

“The $11 billion SunZia Wind and Transmission project was financed through a record-setting $11 billion non-recourse package closed in December 2023. This financing was structured into two primary components: an $8.8 billion construction and term facilities loan and a $2.25 billion tax equity term loan facility.

“The funding was provided by a syndicate of major global financial institutions, including BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, ING, Natixis, Société Générale, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and Wells Fargo, with Deutsche Bank serving as the collateral and deposit agent. The construction loan was structured as a green loan facility in alignment with the Green Loan Principles, while the tax equity facility was led by Banco Santander to monetize the project’s tax credit attributes.”

“Key lenders and their roles include:

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Desjardins Group, ING Capital LLC, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., National Bank of Canada, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, Société Générale, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and Wells Fargo Securities served as Co-Green Loan Structuring Agents.

MUFG Bank, Ltd. acted as the Co-Syndication Agent for the senior facilities.

Banco Santander, S.A. and Santander Bank N.A. provided the $2.25 billion tax equity term loan facility as Joint Coordinating Lead Arrangers.

Bank of America, GE Vernova’s Financial Services business, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, and Royal Bank of Canada acted as Joint Lead Arrangers for the tax equity facility.

Pattern Energy Group LP is the borrower responsible for repaying these loans, which are non-recourse, meaning the lenders’ claims are limited to the project’s assets and cash flows.

11 billion of debt will cost around 550 million a year to service @5%.

“The SunZia Wind and Transmission project is expected to generate approximately $20.5 billion in total economic benefit over its lifetime. This figure includes $16.2 billion in direct economic impact, $1.9 billion in indirect benefits, $1.1 billion in induced benefits, and $1.3 billion in fiscal impacts for governments, communities, schools, and landowners in New Mexico and Arizona.

“The project involves a total direct economic investment of approximately $16 billion (with the combined wind and transmission projects costing around $11 billion). It is projected to create over 2,000 jobs during the construction phase and more than 100 permanent jobs once operational.”

16 billion bucks works out at $5,333 for each of Arizona’s 3 million households. Which works out at 33 years of average household electricity bills!

From Brave AI:

“The average monthly residential electricity bill in Arizona is approximately $154 to $164, depending on the data source and household size.

Onwards!

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