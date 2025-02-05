From here:

'We want Tommy out!' — MASSIVE London protest ignored by mainstream media - Rebel News

Lots of Rebel News coverage that, as always, escaped the attention of the UK’s MSM and morons like the obnoxious Piers Morgan (Britain’s gain from his departure is America’s loss),

Robinson is currently three months into a 15-month prison sentence for “contempt of court” that usually attracts a slap on the wrist and a fine. Certainly, far less than that if you are of a certain religious or political persuasion - when arrest, let alone charges and a prosecution would not even have been contemplated.

The video shows the level of support, the peaceful nature of the demonstration ad the utter contempt the marchers have for politicians like Prime Muppet Keir Starmer and the UK’s MSM.

You can watch the 104-minute documentary that lies at the root of the contempt charge, and which has attracted 157 million views on X, here on Rumble:

'SILENCED' UNEDITED │ BANNED Film by Tommy Robinson - Rumble

