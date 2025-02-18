From here:

German election: The latest polls

Last updated with polls from Feb. 17, 2025.

“Currently, the CDU/CSU leads in our polling aggregate by 8 points over the AfD.

The far-right AfD has gained 4.4 points since June 2024. The SPD, the current leaders in the national parliament, have lost 12.3 points since the last federal election, and are currently in third place.

Wiki’s narrative is here:

Opinion polls Germany 2025 - Opinion polling for the 2025 German federal election - Wikipedia

