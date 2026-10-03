Here’s what I think of when 7 of 9 is mentioned!

Star Trek: 10 CORE Seven Of Nine Moments

From here:

Planetary Health Check

Framed here:

Seven of nine planetary boundaries breached, scientists warn | Daily Mail Online

“They analysed a range of measures including climate change, ocean acidification, stratospheric ozone depletion, land system changes and biosphere integrity.

Four are in the ‘high–risk’ red zone and three are in the ‘increasing–risk’ yellow zone – while only two remain in the ‘safe’ green zone.

‘The impact of transgressing planetary boundaries are becoming increasingly clear all around us,’ the report reads.

‘Results published in the last year show that climate change is progressing faster than previously expected, causing unprecedented heatwaves on land and in the ocean and fuelling destructive extreme weather events.

‘Tropical coral reefs have experienced their most severe mass bleaching event to date, a shutdown of the main Atlantic overturning circulation is now considered a credible risk even under low– to medium emission scenarios, and major Antarctic ice masses may have already begun their slide into the ocean.

‘With seven out of nine boundaries transgressed, we have pushed Earth outside of its Safe Operating Space – meaning that we are turning Earth from a safe home into one full of hazards that threaten people across the world.’

Yikes!

You can read the full 44 page report here:

Planetary Health Check 2026: A Scientific Assessment of the State of the Planet - Summary

Which has this in the ‘information sheets section starting on page 27 of 44.

1.Climate Change

“The Climate Change boundary is assessed using two control variables: atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration, and total human-caused radiative forcing, which describes how strongly human activities are adding heat to the Earth system.

The boundary is transgressed for both control variables, which are both trending in the wrong direction. Atmospheric CO2 has reached 426 ppm, and is thus above the safe level of 350 ppm.

Human-caused radiative forcing is +3.10 W/ m², more than three times the safe level of +1.0 W/m². This means the Earth system is already well beyond the Safe Operating Space for climate stability

There may be a discussion of why the level of 350 ppm is CO2 is either ‘safe’ or indeed desirable for CO2 levels. Maybe I missed it! There seems to be a predilection for basing assumptions on CO2 levels as a global average temperature control knob!

2. In the Change in Biosphere Integrity

“The boundary is strongly transgressed. Species are going extinct at more than 100 extinctions per million species-years, far above the safe level of 10 E/MSY. Humans appropriate 21–30% of potential natural plant productivity on land, above the safe level of 10%.”

Maybe I missed the greening of the plant from higher CO2 levels. My bad!

3. Land System Change

- The boundary is transgressed. Only 64% of potential global forest cover remains, below the 78% safe level. Most major forest biomes have crossed.

Most major forest biomes have crossed their thresholds, and their forest cover is continuing to decline.

4.Freshwater Change

The boundary is transgressed for both control variables. (current streamflow (blue water) and root-zone soil moisture (green water)) conditions with a pre-industrial-like baseline.

Significant streamflow deviations now affect 22.6% of global ice-free land area, above the safe level of 12.9%. Significant soil-moisture deviations affect 22.0%, above the safe level of 12.4%.

5. Modification of Biogeochemical Flows:

The boundary is transgressed for both nutrients.

Mined phosphorus application is around 18.2 Tg P/year, nearly three times the safe level of 6.2 Tg P/year. Agricultural nitrogen fixation is around 165 Tg N/year, far above the safe level of 62 Tg N/year.

6. Ocean Acidification

: The boundary is transgressed. The level defined as safe is a global surface aragonite saturation state of 2.86 (80% of pre-industrial levels); the current best estimate is 2.85, just below this threshold.

7.Increase in Atmospheric Aerosol Loading

At the global scale, Atmospheric Aerosol Loading is within the Safe Operating Space.

(So, that’s alight then!)

8. Stratospheric Ozone Depletion

The boundary is currently within the Safe Operating Space.

Hmm.

9.Introduction of Novel Entities:

The boundary is transgressed. Production, use, and release of many novel entities – including plastics, synthetic chemicals, pesticides, and PFASs – continue to increase, while safety testing, monitoring, and regulation lag behind. Observed impacts already show the scale of concern: PFASs are detected globally in water, soil, wildlife, and humans; PCBs still affect marine mammals decades after bans; plastics and microplastics are widespread across environments; pesticides contribute to insect and pollina tor decline; and antimicrobial use has helped drive antimicrobial resistance. Many of these effects are irreversible on human times cales. Continued growth could amplify biodiversity loss, further disrupt food webs, and generate new risks faster than societies can respond to them.

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