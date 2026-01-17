From here (h/t Citizen Free Press.com):

“Overall connectivity remains at around 2% of normal levels, with no sign of a meaningful restoration.

“At least 12,000 people were killed over two nights on January 8 and 9 during protests, according to official sources and medical data reviewed by Iran International.”

“According to the information, Afghanistan’s Fatemiyoun Brigade, Pakistan’s Zainebiyoun Brigade and Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces carried out a significant part of the killings.

“Hashemian said the reported scale of casualties points to the involvement of experienced militias. “The fact that between 12,000 and 20,000 people were killed within two days shows these groups were deployed specifically to kill. They have prior experience from Iraq and Syria.”

“Iran leaders “seem to be starting to move some money outside of Iran and maybe that’s an indication that they’re going to try to find an exit that may save their life,” Congressman Marlin Stutzman told Eye for Iran podcast.”

Anti-Iranian regime protests by Iranians in the Iranian diaspora took place In NZ, Australia and around the world.

