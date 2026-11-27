Paltering: Defined as the active use of selective truthful statements to mislead. ⁠ It is considered more serious and common than a lie of omission, often used in negotiations or politics to create a false impression without explicitly lying.

Some context on the UK’s divorce bill resulting from th enactment of the Brexit referendum in 2016. From Brave AI:

“Post-Brexit Financial Settlement: The UK is paying off a £30.2 billion divorce bill, having paid £25.0 billion by the end of 2024, with an estimated £5.7 billion remaining in future years.

So, the odd £36 billion to leave the EU. How the EU must have enjoyed that ‘fine’.

How much did the UK py every year for membership of the EU club?

“Historical Membership Context: During its EU membership, the UK’s net public sector contribution averaged between £7.9 billion and £12.6 billion annually, depending on whether direct funding to UK organizations was included.

All it ten billion a year, meaning the £36 billion ‘fine represents 4 years of these ‘membership fees.

Now we have this- as per Brave AI:

“Current Participation Fees: Under new 2026 trade deals, the UK pays an annual “operational contribution” and a 4% participation fee to participate in specific EU programs like carbon trading and biosecurity. ⁠ Government officials estimate these combined annual fees are in the low hundreds of millions of pounds.”

Low hundreds of millions! What’s that 300 million four hundred million, what does this get?

“The UK will pay an additional 4% participation fee on top of its annual operational contribution to the EU’s food security and carbon market systems. ⁠ While the government estimates annual costs in the low tens of millions of pounds, some predictions suggest the total could reach the low hundreds of millions. ⁠

The operational contribution is calculated based on the size of the UK economy relative to the EU, mirroring the formula used for member state budget contributions. ⁠ These payments fund three EU agencies and the administrative systems for the Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) and Emissions Trading System (ETS) agreements, which are expected to enter into force in 2028. ⁠”

This is more evidence of palfering by ‘backdoor’ Burnham.

Burnham committed the UK to pay 4% on top of its annual operational contribution to the EU’s food security and carbon market systems, starting in 2028”

So much for Brexit!

I doubt he even knew this was what he was signing the UK up to.

Don’t forget the ‘Farge penalty if any party cancels the latest Eu/UK deal!

“The specific monetary amount of the penalty, dubbed the “Farage penalty” or “Farage clause,” has not been officially specified by the UK government, though estimates suggest it could run into the hundreds of millions of pounds.

The clause is part of a 10-year agreement that requires either the UK or the EU to pay the reasonable and proportionate costs of reinstating border infrastructure if they withdraw. ⁠ This includes expenses for:

Building border controls and equipment.

Initial recruitment and training of customs staff.

Reimplementing checks on food products crossing the Channel and Irish Sea. ⁠

While the exact figure is undisclosed, the National Audit Office previously found the UK spends billions on post-Brexit border management, implying the cost to rebuild such infrastructure would be substantial. ⁠ UK sources describe the clause as standard practice in international treaties that works both ways, but opposition leaders like Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch have vowed to ignore the penalty if they come to power.

More palfering by ‘backdoor’ Burnham.

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