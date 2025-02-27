From here:

“Raul Saucedo-Huipio, leader of an international human smuggling network, extradited from Mexico to U.S.

Network smuggled thousands of illegal aliens since 2018, charging up to $70,000 per person

Co-conspirator Ofelia Hernandez-Salas pleaded guilty, facing up to 15 years in prison

Joint Task Force Alpha (JTFA) operation resulted in over 355 arrests and 300 U.S. convictions

Cooperation between U.S. and Mexican law enforcement crucial in takedown!

“Arrested in Mexico on March 2, 2023, Saucedo-Huipio was finally extradited to the United States on February 21, 2025, marking a significant victory for border security advocates.”

“The task force’s success is evident in the numbers: over 355 arrests, more than 300 U.S. convictions, and over 245 jail sentences related to human smuggling. These results underscore the effectiveness of President Trump’s tough stance on illegal immigration and transnational crime.”

“The scope of Saucedo-Huipio’s operation was truly global, facilitating the illegal entry of individuals from countries as diverse as Bangladesh, Yemen, Pakistan, and several others.”

“The takedown of this smuggling network involved an impressive array of U.S. agencies, including ICE, FBI, and U.S. Marshals, with international cooperation from INTERPOL and Mexican law enforcement”.

“While Saucedo-Huipio awaits trial, his co-conspirator Ofelia Hernandez-Salas has already pleaded guilty to conspiracy and smuggling charges. She now faces up to 15 years in prison,”

Way to go, guys and girls of Joint Task Force Alpha!

Ponders - I wonder where the people being smuggled get their $10,000 to $70,000 dollars from - especially in all the poor countries they come from. Extended family and friends, drug smuggling, savings?

