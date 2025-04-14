Lots of data – hopefully it will at least provide a seed for others to go deeper.

Regular readers will be familiar with this chart taken from here:

This marks a significant increase in the number and rate of deaths/1,000 for the US that coincides with the scamdemic.

I estimate that well over half a million Americans are dying every year.

Deadorkicking also provides data on annual causes of death. Just substitute each year at the “2024” part of the web address to get to the relevant year.

I show data tables for leading causes and rates of death for leading causes after the key umbers on flu/pneumonia plus some additional data on death rates by sex and race. I have not shown changes in death rates by age that are also available on the deadorkicking.com website.

Prior to the C19 scamdemic, the scamdemic deaths tracked at around 50,000 to 70,000 a year with almost exactly 50,000 for 2019 – a death rate/1,000 of under 0.16 deaths per thousand population over 2015-2019.

That all changed with C19. Deadorkickig.com shows C19 deaths included in the flu/pneumonia category -which we can strip out using data from here:

And taking the deaths reported here for the 14 months to 6 March 2025 to represent calendar year 2024 here:

There were hardly any C19 deaths in 2024/5.

The bottom row tells the story.

Almost all flu/pneumonia deaths disappeared in 2021 (just 1,621), but returned with a vengeance after the health emergency was ended in May 2023 and remained at super high levels in 2023 and 2024 to around 300,000 from under 50,000 in 2019.

The split between flu and pneumonia is n clear – if memory serves correctly, around 90% of flu and pneumonia deaths are caused by pneumonia.

Ok, here are the leading causes of death prior to the scamdemic – from 2014 to 2019.

And rates of death per thousand:

And here are the deaths and rates during the scamdemic and a comparison with 2015 and 2019:

And the mortality rates:

Lower respiratory disease deaths are down by a third, diabetes is up by a third, but flu/pneumonia is up by 5 to 6 times 2015 and 2019 levels.

Has there been a cure or re-classification of lower respiratory disease to flu/pneumonia?

If only there was a breakdown between flu and pneumonia and an answer to the question “are lower respiratory infections being reclassified as “flu/pneumonia” deaths!!!

The net impact is an increase for the leading causes of deaths selected of the order of 16-20% unadjusted for population changes.

Here’s the other data.

Which leads to these pre-scamdemic death rates per race – there is no split for Hispanics.

Deep breath!

Here’s the pandemic years by sex and the changes since 2014 and 2019.

Male death rates have increased markedly – by 25-30%.

Here’s the race based numbers.

All races suffered equally.

Okay, that’s all.

Onwards!!!