Th article compares the US States of Florida and New York but UK readers can easily substitute New York with socialist UK.

Here’s a few extracts:

“The difference between red and blue states is not just a matter of degree; it is a qualitative difference based on the loss of freedom in blue states and an entirely different attitude in the red states.

The best example is the contrast between what now exists in New York and Florida. Whereas New York, especially New York City, is slipping into a socialist nightmare, Floridians are living the dream. In New York, freedom is constrained by high taxes and regulations, and things are only getting worse. In Florida, taxes are low and getting lower, and the sun almost always shines.”

Florida governor deSantis is quoted as saying “forcing citizens to pay property taxes for life is like “renting one’s property from the government.”

Note th local authority rates paid by UK homeowners and the “mansion tax” in the works from the current Labour government.

Here’s some detail:

“Meanwhile, states like California and New York are moving the opposite direction. The marginal income tax rate in California is 12.3%, and this on top of state property taxes, sales taxes of 7.25%, and numerous other local taxes and fees.

“As for New York, the statewide income tax is a marginal 10.9% (14.78% for high earners in New York City), with state and local sales taxes as high as 8.875%, property tax rates averaging more than twice those in California, and numerous other state and local taxes and fees (including a ludicrous $9 “congestion zone” fee for entering lower Manhattan). On top of this, New York is one of a handful of states that still charges a death tax, with a marginal rate of 16% on qualifying estates, and this on top of the marginal federal estate tax of 45%.

VAT is the equivalent of States Sales tax . The standard UK VAT rate is 20%, with 5% applied to specific essential items such as children’s car seats, domestic fuel (gas and electricity), energy-saving materials (e.g., insulation, solar panels), and some health products and zero for essential goods like most food (excluding restaurant meals), children’s clothing and shoes, books, newspapers, public transport fares, and certain medical equipment.

The UK equivalent of the NY death tax and federal estate tax is the Inheritance Tax (IHT) which is charged at a **standard rate of 40%** on the portion of an estate that exceeds the tax-free threshold of £325,000 per individual.

“To recap, Floridians pay a total of 6% in state taxes and average property tax rates that are already half of what they are in New York and may be further lowered in 2026 or 2027. Adding it up, affluent New Yorkers pay marginal rates of at least 36% (including the estate tax) or nearly 40% in New York City — and all of this on top of federal income and estate taxes. There is not much left for individuals, and this level of taxation is an assault on personal liberty. There’s not much difference between communism, where the state owns everything, and an American city where government takes 80%.

“One should also note that the public debt ratio in New York is already 442%, while California has twice as much debt in absolute terms ($500 billion). Under Gov. DeSantis, Florida’s debt ratio is 2.6%, a 25-year low. Theses numbers exclude the states share of the federal debt of the US Government which is approaching 128% of GDP.

Th UK’s Public Debt ratio (excluding local authority debt) stands at 100% of GDP.

“Clearly, New York and California are moving in the wrong direction, whereas Florida is moving very much in the right direction, and this because Florida is a well run conservative state filled with well informed voters.

What will be the effect of these continuing high and potentially higher taxes in blue states? Migration of wealthy and middle-class residents, and it’s already happening. Affluent citizens are leaving New York “in a steady stream.” Between 2019 and 2020 alone, nearly 10% of high earners left New York City. More recently, the exodus has continued.

More similarities with the exodus of wealth owners/creators/taxpayers from the UK.

“California is experiencing its own outward migration of wealthy and middle-class residents, and not merely for tax reasons. California ranks 6th in the nation for “high violent crime” and 8th for property crime. The cost of living is the third highest in the U.S. Homelessness is at a record high, with 24% of the nation’s homeless living in California. And California’s public schools, once near the top, now come out well below average.

“One could cite many other blue states, including Illinois, as evidence of liberal mismanagement, and other red states like Texas and Tennessee for proof of sound conservative governance. The fact is that all human beings want much the same thing: safety, security, prosperity, and freedom (including freedom from government restrictions and high taxes). Today in America, Florida offers that freedom. New York and California do not.”

“Liberal” policies equate to UK (socialist)Labour policies.

And a poignant final paragraph.

“In America, the red states are keeping the American Dream alive. Personal liberty includes freedom from government confiscation of wealth, whether that confiscation takes the form of Soviet-style direct confiscation or seizure through taxation. Voters in New York and California have not learned the lesson that high taxes and regulation lower the quality of life and infringe on freedom. Fortunately, we live in a country, unlike communist China or North Korea, where one can relocate freely to another state. Freedom may be dying in New York, but the sun is still shining in Florida.”

Final pint – Florida has a long coastline with Cuba which is 300 miles away. From Brave AI:

“The exact number of undocumented immigrants who entered Florida in 2025 is not publicly available in the provided data. However, Florida saw a significant increase in immigration enforcement actions during the year, with over 20,000 individuals detained and transferred to federal immigration custody by state and local law enforcement, according to Governor Ron DeSantis.

By the end of September 2025, 51,249 people had arrived in the UK through illegal routes, with 89% (46,000) arriving via small boats.

Asylum applications in the UK rose to 110,051 between October 2024 and September 2025, a 13% increase from the previous year.

There are of course a lot of “dumbfounding” factors that will explain the differences between the UK, NY and Florida.

The core belief system of socialism applies. Socialists believe that “property is theft”. The only reason you have any wealth/money is because you stole it from “the state” and they are entitled to recover the proceeds of your crime in any way they see fit.

Resident visa please!!!

Onwards!

