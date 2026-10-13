From here (h/t : ZeroHedge)

491 Fugitives Hiding in Public Housing Arrested in Nationwide Sweep | The Epoch Times

“The arrested individuals include those wanted for serious criminal offenses such as rape, murder, aggravated assault, sex offenses against children, drug trafficking, manufacturing incendiary devices, and weapons offenses, HUD–OIG said in an Oct. 5 statement. Authorities seized 10 firearms as part of the operation.”

In the UK the Home Office is responsible for the vetting of those it places in HMO’s, migrant hotels and ex-military barracks. The government pays for the accommodation so in one sense it is also government assisted housing!

The UK public is not allowed to know what checks have been done on those housed by the government, let alone what crimes they have committed in foreign countries or in the UK whilst living in government assisted accommodation.

“The operation was part of a wider effort to ensure safe and secure HUD-assisted housing.”

The indictment alleges that defendants conspired to qualify ineligible borrowers for FHA, VA, and conventional mortgage loans by falsifying employment, income, and bank records, as well as other financial documents.

Lots of different laws and regulations in the US, compared to the Uk which is compelled by international law/conventions to provide shelter for refugees and asylum seekers.

Stil, the UK government has refused to release information on the crimes committed by country of origin despite being instructed to by the body charged with ensuring the free flow of information from government!

From Brave AI:

“The UK Labour government has launched a legal appeal to block the publication of comprehensive conviction statistics by nationality for the period 2018 to 2024, despite a ruling by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) ordering their release. The Ministry of Justice is challenging the ICO’s decision at the First-tier Tribunal, arguing that compiling the data would exceed the £600 Freedom of Information cost limit and that releasing small statistical cells could risk identifying individuals.

The data, requested by the think tank Centre for Migration Control, includes detailed breakdowns of convictions for serious offences such as murder, rape, child sexual abuse, and drug crimes. While the ICO rejected the government’s cost argument and ordered the disclosure of figures involving five or more individuals to mitigate privacy risks, the government maintains its legal bid to prevent the release, which critics accuse the party of attempting to conceal the scale of foreign national offending.

Key details of the dispute include:

Legal Status : The Ministry of Justice is currently appealing the ICO’s June 2026 ruling, with the case pending before the General Regulatory Chamber.

Data Scope : The requested statistics would represent the most comprehensive release of immigrant-crime data in British history, covering seven years of convictions.

Government Justification : Officials argue that the data extraction is disproportionately expensive and that aggregated statistics could breach data protection laws by allowing the identification of specific offenders.

Opposition: Reform UK and victim advocacy groups have condemned the appeal as a “cover-up,” while the Office for National Statistics notes it does not routinely hold aggregated crime statistics linking criminality directly to nationality or immigration status.”

How many murders, rapists, drug traffickers are being sheltered in the general population in HMO’s, migrant hotels and ex-military barracks with open doors for entry and exit to those ‘housed in them.

You can’t protect communities if you don’t know the criminals!

Instead, because of prison over-crowding the UK government released the second batch of convicted felons EARLY those released after serving just one third of their sentences are, presumably, – mostly indigenous- but again- no data on ethnicity has been released.

This takes the total released early to 1,200 in the last few weeks- whilst 10,000 foreign nationals remain incarcerated in UK prisons and have not been deported!

From Brave AI:

“As of October 2026, approximately 5,000 prisoners are scheduled to be released early under the current Labour government scheme in England and Wales, which began in October 2026. This follows a previous emergency scheme launched in September 2024 that released nearly 40,000 prisoners between September 2024 and June 2025.

The current scheme aims to alleviate severe overcrowding by releasing eligible inmates after serving one-third of their sentence, rather than the standard half. The first tranche released 700 prisoners on October 1, 2026, and the second tranche released 650 prisoners on October 13, 2026.

Key details of the current release program include:

Total Expected Releases: Around 5,000 prisoners are scheduled to be released in waves between October 2026 and June 2027 .

Eligibility: Offenders serving fixed-term sentences of up to two and a half years are eligible, provided they are not convicted of excluded crimes such as murder, manslaughter, rape, or serious child sex offenses.

Recalls: The number of prisoners recalled to jail for breaching license conditions has risen significantly, with 51,419 recalls recorded in the past 12 months, double the pre-scheme levels.

Previous Scheme: The earlier Conservative-led emergency measure (2023–2024) released over 13,000 inmates, while the subsequent Labour emergency measure (2024–2025) released nearly 40,000.

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