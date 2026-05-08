From here:

Maryland Blames Data Centers For $1.6 Billion Power Bill Shock, Omits Green Energy Mess | ZeroHedge

“How did Maryland get to the point where it has to import roughly 24 million megawatt-hours of electricity a year, using 2024 EIA data, or about 40% of in-state electricity demand?

From Brave AI:

“In 2024, the UK’s net import dependency was 43.8%, with total imports reaching 138.9 million tonnes of oil equivalent (mtoe). This represented a 1.8% increase from 2023 but remained 23% lower than the peak import levels recorded in 2013.

The UK relies heavily on imported fossil fuels, with gas and oil comprising approximately 90% of energy imports. Specific sources include Norway for over 30% of gas and significant volumes of crude oil and petroleum products. Additionally, the country imported 138.9 mtoe of energy in 2024, while total final energy consumption was 128.1 mtoe.

“The price to emit a so-called short ton of CO2 into the atmosphere under the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a market covering 10 states, including New York, jumped 12% on Monday to $53.50, adding to a 31% gain last week. Traders are betting that Virginia’s planned return to the market in July will boost demand for permits, as the state is the world’s largest hub for data centers.”

“It is due to poor state-level management by politicians and their ‘green’ energy policies, which led to the early retirements of coal power plants and to a failure to prioritize new, reliable power to increase baseload.

“Whether through misguided green policies at the state level, such as charging companies for CO2 emissions, the prior ‘everything green’ framework has miserably failed consumers.

If the U.S. wants to win the AI race, progressive states like Maryland must build out new power generation and consider reactivating coal plants, while recognizing that becoming ‘greener’ could result in becoming poorer - Europe is finding that out (read here).

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